Katie Holmes stuns in all-white ensemble after Alice + Olivia runway show in NYC

Katie Holmes isn’t scared of wearing all white.

The actress was photographed on Saturday, February 12 as she exited the star-studded Alice + Olivia runway show, which was held at the private members’ club Zero Bond in New York City.

For the occasion, Katie kept things crisp in an all-white ensemble, wearing a cropped button-up blouse with cuffed 3/4 length sleeves. She paired the top with high-waisted bootled trousers and black pointed-toe heels for a bit of contrast. She also added a black trench coat over the outfit to fight the cold weather.

To keep her look as clean as possible, the actress tied her hair back into a slick bun, going more dramatic with her makeup. She wore fuchsia, orange, and gold eyeshadow along with a jet black eyeliner, adding a bold orange-red lipstick along with a rosy contour blush and light gold highlighter to complete the look.

Just like the rest of her look, Katie kept her accessories simple with layered gold necklaces, including one that had a crystal quartz pendant.

While inside the event, Homes shared a photo from the evening on her Instagram Story. In the picture, she was seen posing with fashion designer and one of her close friends, Zac Posen.

On her IG Story, she added the U2 song “Beautiful Day” and wrote, ‘Downtown with @zacposen and @aliceandolivia #AOFALL22.’