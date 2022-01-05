Katie Holmes goes on a New York walk with her camera in hand

Katie Holmes was photographed on a walk in New York. The actress was captured holding a camera and looking reliably stylish and bundled up for the cold weather.

©GrosbyGroup



Katie looked ready to work with an all brown ensemble.

Katie was photographed wearing different shades of brown, including a long coat, a sweater and corduroy pants. She was also wearing a red face mask.

Katie was holding a camera as she entered a building, presumably for work.

©GrosbyGroup



Katie has been busy working in New York.

This past year, Katie has been very busy with work, continuing to build her career as a film director. Katie directed her first film in the year 2016, called “All We Had,” where she also starred in. This past year, Katie was shooting a variety of projects, including one where she’s directing and working alongside actors like Melissa Leo and Jim Sturgess.

Katie is currently prepping to start working on the film “The Watergate Girl,” where she’s set to produce and star in. According to Deadline, the film is based on an autobiography of a former Watergate prosecutor.