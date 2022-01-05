Katie Holmes goes on a New York walk with her camera in hand

Katie Holmes was photographed on a walk in New York. The actress was captured holding a camera and looking reliably stylish and bundled up for the cold weather.
Katie was photographed wearing different shades of brown, including a long coat, a sweater and corduroy pants. She was also wearing a red face mask.
Katie was holding a camera as she entered a building, presumably for work.
This past year, Katie has been very busy with work, continuing to build her career as a film director. Katie directed her first film in the year 2016, called “All We Had,” where she also starred in. This past year, Katie was shooting a variety of projects, including one where she’s directing and working alongside actors like Melissa Leo and Jim Sturgess.
Katie is currently prepping to start working on the film “The Watergate Girl,” where she’s set to produce and star in. According to Deadline, the film is based on an autobiography of a former Watergate prosecutor.
During the holidays, Katie partnered up with the reading platform Epic and with the non-profit Hit The Books, all in order to provide engaging readings to children during the festive season. The non-profit is in charge of providing tutoring and help to kids under the age of 12.
The event was hosted in New York, where Katie read to kids from various areas in the city. “I had a great time at @epic4kids great holiday event! I love reading with kids during this special time of the year,” she captioned the post.