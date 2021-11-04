Katie Holmes spotted out shopping in NYC

Katie Holmes was out shopping in NYC. Paparazzi spotted her holding a recyclable shopping bag, her purse, and a lamp she just purchased.

©GrosbyGroup



Holmes was photographed as she left the store and then entered her car.

Katie was caught dressed appropriately for the weather, wearing dark pants and a gray sweatshirt. She was wearing green slip-on shoes and had her hair wet, clearly running errands. Slung over her arm was her purse and a recyclable shopping bag. The lamp she purchased was also in her hands.

©GrosbyGroup



Holmes was wearing a black face mask.

Katie Holmes has been busy lately. A couple of days ago, she was spotted directing a feature in New York. The project, titled “Rare Objects,” follows the lives of several immigrants living in Boston’s North End, and continues to add on to the behind-the-camera responsibilities that Holmes is embarking on. This year, she launched a production company titled Lafayette Pictures, in partnership with Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, and Jesse Korman.

According to Deadline, in May of this year, Holmes finished directing another project, which remains untitled. It stars herself, Jim Sturgess, Zosia Mame and Luke Kirby, and it follows two strangers involved in bad relationships who somehow end up staying at the same Airbnb. Romance ensues. Holmes wrote and produced the film alongside collaborators Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman.