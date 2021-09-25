Katie Holmes looked amazing at the premiere of ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

Katie Holmes was in attendance at the premiere of “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” at the New York Film Festival. Holmes wore a beautiful white dress that made her a stand out amongst the stars that were walking down the red carpet.

Katie’s all-white look was very simple and elegant, wearing a long sleeve white dress that was form-fitting at the top and then loose at the bottom.

Holmes attending the 59th New York Film Festival screening of “The Tragedy Of Macbeth.”

Her only dashes of color were introduced through accessories, with maroon shoes and purse and striking mismatched earrings. She had her hair braided in a bun that made her look effortlessly chic and stylish.

The actress looked effortlessly chic with an all white ensemble that she accessorized with a purse and jewelry.

Katie Holmes is a New York icon, usually spotted around the city, completing errands or hanging out with her daughter. This year, she broke up with chef Emilio Vitolo Jr, whom she dated for some months. “Their relationship fizzled. They figured out they’re better off as friends. There’s no drama that went down with the breakup and in fact, they’re still friends,” said a source to US Weekly. “Katie and Emilio really enjoyed their time together — it just simply didn’t work out. She’s focusing on being a mom and her upcoming projects.” Katie was recently spotted having lunch with a man on the West Village.