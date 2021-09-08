Katie Holmes turned heads in a black pantsuit at the Christian Siriano show

It’s been over a year since New York Fashion Week took place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This fall the runways are back as the annual show kicked off this week and are in full swing.

©GrosbyGroup



The actress greeted fans outside where the show as taking place.

On Tuesday, the Christian Siriano Spring Summer 2022 ready-to-wear show took place and Katie Holmes was in attendance looking stunning. For the show, the actress opted for a black fitted pant-suit from the designer‘s collection that had a silver asymmetrical grid pattern on it. She paired her trendy look with black pointy-toed heels.

©GrosbyGroup



Katie Holmes looked stunning in a Christian Siriano original.

Her shoulder length brown locks were styled in soft waves. The ‘Dawson’s Creek’ actress wore a soft smokey eye and nude lip to complement her look.

Holmes was photographed backstage posing with Siriano before taking her seat next to ‘Clueless’ actress Alicia Silverstone and Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth. For the occasion, Silverstone wore a shiny black one-shoulder dress. Chenoweth opted for a black romper with a colorful sparkly shawl over her shoulders.

Prior to dressing up for the fashion show, a few days prior Holmes was dressed down in a blue button-down shirt, black mom jeans, and black loafers walking around New York City talking on the phone while carrying an iced drink.