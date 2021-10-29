Katie Holmes spotted directing her first movie in NYC

Katie Holmes is officially taking her talents behind the camera to direct her first movie.

The actress and director was seen on the set of her upcoming film Rare Objects for the first time in New York City. For the occassion, the 42-year-old was wearing a green puffy jacket and cropped blue jeans as she directed scenes for the movie on Wednesday, October 27.

Holmes certainly stood out as she donned an orange beanie and covered her face with a bright pink mask as she stepped behind the camera for her third time as a director.

In photos from set, Katie looked deeply focused on her work as she talked with production staff next to the cameras while giving directions to the crew. At one point, she held a Diet Coke and sat on a stoop while she had a conversation with member of her crew.

The Batman Begins actress first made her directorial debut back in 2016 with the drama All We Had, which she also starred in.

Back in May, she completed filming on her second feature film in Connecticut. That movie centers on two strangers who fall in love when they are forced to quarantine together in an upstate New York AirBnb after a mix-up with their reservations.

Katie stars in the movie along with Melissa Leo, Jim Sturgess, and Derek Luke.

Holmes announced her plans to adapt Kathleen Tessaro’s 2016 historical fiction novel Rare Objects for the big-screen back in 2018. The book follows the lives of several recent immigrants living in Boston’s North End.

In May 2020, she launched her production company Lafayette Pictures in partnership with Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, and Jesse Korman of Yale Productions.

While speaking about this project and the launch of her production company, Katie told Deadline, ‘“I am very excited to embark on this journey, working to bring authentic characters and stories to the screen.”

The star also discussed the difficulties that she faced while trying to get Rare Objects green-lit for production in April 2020, revealing just how long it has taken to get the movie made.

“Rare Objects has been in the making for four or five years,” she told InStyle. “It hurts when you ask the opinions of people you respect and they say it’s not good. It‘s like, “Can you be a little more specific? I’m not an idiot.’”