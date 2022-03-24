Katie Holmes shares a stunning black and white portrait

Katie Holmes shared a stunning new portrait with her Instagram followers. The photograph was taken by David Alexander Flinn, and was a part of a series of images featured in the magazine Les Femmes Publiques, where she’s in the cover.

The photo is a black and white portrait showing Katie, with her hands framing her face. She wears a black sweater and gloves and her hair is slicked back, with discreet make up that allows her features to stand out. Katie is wearing a nose ring, which broke the news some days ago, yet is an accessory that she’s been using for some time now, with people spotting it back in a selfie from July 2021.

The magazine’s black and white photos were taken in New York, where Katie lives and spends most of her time. They’re accompanied by an interview, which the magazine describes as “friendly and sincere.”

Katie’s black and white portrait is a departure from the content she typically posts on her Instagram, which is mostly made up of quotes, books she’s reading, and relaxed photos. A couple of months ago, Katie shared another black and white photo for Les Femmes Publiques, wearing a white dress or a jacket with ruffles. “This was such a fun day creating these photos! I am so honored to be a part of Les Femmes Publiques,” she wrote at the time.