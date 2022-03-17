Katie Holmes posts what could be the latest edition of her favorite quarantine hobby

Katie Holmes highlighted her love of painting during quarantine, and now, it looks like she’s keeping up with her longtime hobby.

The Dawson’s Creek actress took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 16 to show off what looks like her latest painting. She didn’t write anything in her caption, which just consists of three butterfly emojis, so we can’t confirm she’s the one who painted it--but it wouldn’t be the first time she posted her art online.

Last year, Katie explained her love of painting to her fans, posting one of her paintings that has a similar color scheme to the picture she uploaded on Wednesday.

She titled the dye on canvas creation “Peony 2021,” going on to reveal that having more free time during the pandemic allowed her to enjoy her love of painting once again.

“I have been painting for about ten years now. And definitely more during Covid,” she wrote in her caption. “I wanted to share a piece that I am proud of and even though I believe art is much better experienced in person, I understand that we are living in a digital age for now. This piece is something that makes me feel hopeful and I hope it transcends…”