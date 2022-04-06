Katie Holmes looks amazing rocking a nose ring at a rosé launch in NYC

Katie Holmes is proof that a nose ring doesn’t have an age limit. The hip and stylish actress attended a dinner party for the launch of Santa Margherita Rosé in New York City’s West Village, and she looked amazing.



©Katie Holmes





The always fashionable mother rocked an oversized blazer over a white t-shirt, what looks like marine pants, and stylish Saint Laurent zebra print heels.

She looked happy to be supporting the brand’s launch, happily smiling and posing for photos. Inside the event, it looks like she enjoyed some rosé along with a slightly underwhelming salad.



©Katie Holmes





Katie first showed off her nose piercing on social media in 2021, rocking a dainty diamond. She debuted the nose ring early in March during a Saturday NYC stroll, and it seems she has been rocking it since.

The Batman Begins star attended the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party in Beverly Hills, where her nose ring was the main accessory. She rocked a black gown from Chloe, which was custom made by Gabriela Hearst, which had cutout detailing on the rib cage, an off-the-shoulder cut, and a metal ring detail in the middle that matches her nose ring.