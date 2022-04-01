Tom Cruise arranged a special outing for Prince William and Kate: report

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were reportedly treated to a screening of Tom Cruise’s upcoming movie Top Gun: Maverick. According to The Sun, the Hollywood star arranged the screening at an IMAX theater in London after learning that Prince William, a former pilot, is a fan of the original 1986 film.

Tom, who plays Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the movie, is said to have greeted the royals for the private screening, which was also attended by Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

“It’s a very unlikely movie premiere, but Tom made the offer after learning William is a fan. They happily accepted. Let’s face it, guests don’t get much more A-list!” a source told The Sun. “The rest of the cinema was shut to ensure privacy and William, Kate and a few other members of the royal family — plus a couple of very trusted friends — were the first to see it.”

“Tom welcomed them and said he hoped they’d enjoy watching it as much as he’d enjoyed making it, and left them to it,” the source added. “Apparently, it was met with royal approval — not least because William has been a military pilot himself so it’s pretty close to his heart.”

The royal screening came ahead of the highly anticipated film’s premiere at Cannes. Top Gun: Maverick is scheduled to debut during the film festival in May, prior to its theatrical release.

The Top Gun sequel flies into theaters in the US on May 27.