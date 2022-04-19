Katie Holmes will premiere her movie at Tribecca Film Fest

Katie Holmes is excited for the premiere of “Alone Together.” The actress, director, and writer shared on her Instagram the news that her film would premiere at the Tribecca Film Festival, one of the most emblematic cultural events in New York City.

Holmes shared the news via her Instagram, where she thanked her co-actors and collaborators for the experience. “I am so honored and excited to share our film,” she wrote

The film festival will take place in the city. It will last through the week of June 8 -19, and includes a variety of films from all over the world. “This 2022 feature film program leaves us proud and humbled by the boundless ingenuity and passion of our indefatigable filmmaking community,” festival director and VP of Programming Cara Cusumano said. “This year’s official selections again remind us of the vitality and urgency of independent film in a world that needs it more than ever.”

The festival, which will be hosted in-person and will have outdoor and indoor locations, will have the participation of the filmmakers while also having appearances from Machine Gun Kelly, John McEnroe, Lil Baby, and more. Notorious films that will premiere include Jennifer Lopez’s Netflix documentary “Halftime,” “Beauty,” written by Lena Waithe, “Space Oddity,” directed by Kyra Sedgwick, and more.