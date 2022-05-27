Katie Holmes and her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III make red carpet debut

Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III made their red carpet debut at the Moth Ball Gala. The two looked happy throughout the evening, wearing elegant attire and posing for a variety of photos together.

©GettyImages



Holmes and Wooten reportedly met through mutual friends.

Holmes was wearing a peach dress that reached her ankles, which she paired with black open-toed heels and a purse. She had her hair in a bun.

Wooten wore a dark blue suit with a black button-up shirt underneath.

©GettyImages



The two had a good time together, having drinks at the cocktail party, which was celebrated on a rooftop.

There are more photos of the two throughout the evening, smiling alongside artists like Darren Aronofsky and David Byrne, who were also in attendance at the event.

The Moth Ball Gala is an event that celebrates The Moth, a non-profit organization based in New York that celebrates storytelling. The gala also acts as a fundraiser for a variety of Moth shows and events. This year’s gala commemorated 25 years of the organization and was hosted on May 26th on a rooftop deck. The event handed out the 2022 Moth Storyteller of the Year Award to David Byrne, with whom Wooten collaborated on the show “American Utopia.”

©GettyImages



Darren Aronofsky, Bobby Wooten III, Katie Holmes and David Byrne.

Holmes and Wooten were first photographed together in April when they were seen kissing and going on a walk along Central Park. The two then went to the Guggenheim Museum, where they were accompanied by Katie Holmes’ mother, Kathy. According to E! News, the two met through mutual friends, with a source explaining that Holmes was happy and that Wooten was a good partner. “She enjoys having someone in her life and he is very kind and good to her,” said the source.