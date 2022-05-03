Katie Holmes is all smiles as she packs on the PDA with new boyfriend Bobby Wooten III

Katie Holmes is in a new relationship, and from the looks of it, she couldn’t be happier!

The actress was spotted in New York City last week, where she spent some quality time with her new love interest, Bobby Wooten III.

The couple could not stop smiling as they walked through the sunny city, holding hands and slinging their arms over one another’s shoulders in between passionate kisses for all to see. The couple was photographed on a walk in Central Park and while visiting the Guggenheim Museum.

At one point during their day date, according to PEOPLE, Holmes and Wooten were spotted with her mother Kathy Holmes. Kathy was seen giving her daughter’s new boyfriend a hug.

The duo completely matched one another’s vibe for the outing, with Holmes wearing a pair of baggy white overalls, a white T-shirt, and a blue sweater on top. She accessorized with a simple pair of white sneakers, a navy tote bag, and some understated black sunglasses.

Wooten wore a similarly casual outfit, rocking a grey button-up underneath a navy zip-up sweater. He paired that with some navy slacks and a pair of white sneakers, also wearing some sunglasses.

This relationship comes about a year after the Dawson’s Creek alum split from boyfriend Emilio Vitolo. The actress and Vitolo were first linked in early September 2020, when they were spotted on a date at his family restaurant Emilio’s Ballato.