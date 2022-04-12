Katie Holmes happily waves at fans in Madison Square Garden during New York Knicks game

Katie Holmes is always out and about in New York City, so it’s only right she makes a trip to Madison Square Garden to support the home team.

The Dawson’s Creek album made her way to the legendary arena to watch a New York Knicks game on Sunday, April 10. For the outing, Katie’s nose ring was on display once again, wearing little-to-no makeup for a fresh-faced look.

For her outfit, the actress kept things sporty and simple by wearing a light wash denim button-up, with a brown bag slung across her shoulder. She continued the effortless look by wearing her brunette hair in big waves, parted to the side.

As the announcers at Madison Square Garden pointed out all of the celebrities in the crowd, they highlighted Katie, who smiled bashfully as she waived toward the camera while being shown on the jumbotron.

Clearly there for a simple night out, the actress wasn’t looking for any attention, but she still sweetly greeted the crowd before everyone returned their eyes to the game.

This is far from the first time Holmes has been spotted at a basketball game, supporting the Knicks at their games as early as 2013. She’s also taken her daughter with Tom Cruise, 15-year-old Suri, to games in the past, proving just how big a fan she is of the sport.

Unfortunately for Katie and all Knicks fans, that game on Sunday was the last of the season. Ranked 11 among NBA teams in the East, New York didn’t win enough games to qualify for the playoffs this year.

But, we’re sure Katie Holmes and all of their celebrity supporters will be back next season.