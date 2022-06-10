Suri Cruise enjoys New York City weather in a red strapless top and jeans

Suri Cruise knows that there is no summer like New York City summer! Therefore she went out with her friends to hang out and enjoy the Big Apple vibrancy. Although the daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes tried to be discreet and hide behind her face mask, her outfit was far from not being noticed.
The 16-year-old student rocked a heart-shaped red strapless blouse paired with wide-leg jeans. Suri let her hair down and rocked minimal jewelry. To complete the look, she wore her favorite blue Converse and a blue tote bag.
Last month, she wore another casual street style, while on a solo stroll through New York City. Katie Holmes’ fans might confuse the teenager with her at first glace, as she looks like the spitting image of the Batman Begins actress with her long brown hair.
Suri has also taken on elements on her famous mother’s style, nearly matching the 43-year-old during some of their joint outings. During another stroll in the city, the pair coordinated with grey shirts. While Katie paired hers with jeans, her daughter rocked a pair of red shorts.