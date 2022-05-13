Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s daughter spotted out wearing a ‘Top Gun’ shirt

Isabella Cruise was spotted out in London supporting her dad. The 29 year old daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman was seen wearing a “Top Gun” shirt, the movie her dad stars in. On May 24th, the awaited sequel is coming out, titled “Top Gun: Maverick.”

©GrosbyGroup



Cruise showed support for her dad’s work while out in London.

Isabella was wearing a black vintage “Top Gun” t-shirt and an oversized jean jacket. She had a cap, sunglasses, jeans and some combat boots on.

“Top Gun: Maverick” is one of the most awaited movies of the year, with Cruise reprising one of his most famous roles. The original film was released in 1986, with the sequel picking up 30 years later, with Cruise’s character training new pilots. The cast is rounded out by Miles Teller, Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly, Danny Ramirez and more.

©GrosbyGroup



Tom and Nicole adopted two kids together, Isabella and Connor.

Isabella was adopted during Tom and Nicole’s marriage. The two met in the ‘90s, in the set of the film “Days of Thunder,” marrying a year later. “[We] were happily married through that. We would go go-kart racing after those scenes. We’d rent out a place and go racing at three in the morning. I don’t know what else to say. Maybe I don’t have the ability to look back and dissect it. Or I’m not willing to,” said Kidman of their relationship in a 2020 interview with The New York Times. They adopted two kids, Isabella and Connor, and divorced in 2001. Aside from her brother Connor, Isabella has half-sisters, including Suri Cruise, who is Tom and Katie Holmes’ daughter, and Sunday and Faith, daughters of Nicole and Keith Urban.