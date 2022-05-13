Prince William and Kate to join Tom Cruise at ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ premiere

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have a glamorous date night set on their calendar! The royal couple is scheduled to attend the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick.

The star-studded event, hosted by Paramount Pictures and The Film and TV Charity, is taking place May 19 at London’s Leicester Square. At the premiere, Prince William and Kate will be taken down the red carpet and introduced to stars of the film, including Tom Cruise and Miles Teller.

©WireImage



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend the UK premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Before watching the movie, the Duke and Duchess will meet film studio executives as well as representatives from The Film and TV Charity, which supports individuals working behind the scenes in the UK’s film and television industry.

The premiere won’t be the first time the royals have reportedly seen the Top Gun sequel. The Sun reported in March that Tom Cruise arranged a private screening for the Duke and Duchess.

©Getty Images



The movie starring Tom Cruise opens in theaters May 24

“It’s a very unlikely movie premiere, but Tom made the offer after learning William is a fan. They happily accepted. Let’s face it, guests don’t get much more A-list!” a source told The Sun. “The rest of the cinema was shut to ensure privacy and William, Kate and a few other members of the royal family — plus a couple of very trusted friends — were the first to see it.”

“Tom welcomed them and said he hoped they’d enjoy watching it as much as he’d enjoyed making it, and left them to it,” the source added. “Apparently, it was met with royal approval — not least because William has been a military pilot himself so it’s pretty close to his heart.”

Top Gun: Maverick flies into theaters May 24