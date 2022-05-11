Kate Middleton reveals which superhero Prince Louis loves

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s youngest child, Prince Louis, is a Spidey fan. While in Glasgow on Wednesday, the royal mom of three revealed that her four year old “loves” Spider-Man.

©The Duchess of Cambridge



The Duchess of Cambridge shared that her youngest son loves Spider-Man

Prince William and Kate visited the Wheatley Group—a housing, care and property-management group—where they met a tenant named Joanne Wales and her son Jason, who is the same age as Prince Louis. During the visit, Jason showed the royal couple his Spider-Man and Hulk toys.

“Louis, our little boy, loves Spider-Man too,” the Duchess said, according to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!.

Joanne shared that the Duke and Duchess “were absolutely lovely and straight away they were talking to Jason about superheroes.”

The Cambridges began their two-day visit to Scotland on May 11. “This #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek we’re here in Scotland understanding more about the innovative support on offer and the impact it’s having on people from all walks of life who might be struggling,” the Duke and Duchess’ Twitter account tweeted on Wednesday.

The Spider-Man-loving Prince turned four last month. The Duke and Duchess released four new photos of Louis, taken by Kate, to celebrate his birthday.

©Getty Images



The Duke and Duchess visited Glasgow on May 11

The young Prince and his older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will reportedly be making an appearance this weekend at the Royal Windsor Horse Show’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration, A Gallop Through History.