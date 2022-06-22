Madonna shares backstage photos with her son David Banda ahead of her Pride performance

Madonna is making sure her performance at the New York City Pride March on Thursday is amazing. On Tuesday, the “Like a Virgin” singer shared several photos backstage while she was preparing for the big show. She had one of her biggest fans there to support, her son David Banda.



Madonna adopted her now 16-year-old son from Malawi, and they have an incredibly strong bond. They happily posed for photos together and looked adorable.



The singer looked amazing in an all-black look that included long gloves, high boots, and heavy silver jewelry. She shared some photos dancing on the stage, proving her show is going to be high-energy like always.

