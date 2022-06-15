Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
A new generation of queer actors are stepping into the Hollywood scene, showcasing their talent and bringing their incredible performances to popular TV series and films. From Ariana DeBose’s success and Oscar win, to Hunter Schafer’s beloved character in ‘Euphoria’ and Emma Corrin’s portrayal of Princess Diana, these stars are making their mark in the entertainment industry.
