Kourtney Kardashian catches one of her kids Googling scary things

One of Kourtney Kardashian’s kids has discovered the wonderfully scary world that is the internet. This week the Poosh founder decided to take a look at the search history on her computer when she found the terrifying Google search, “World’s scariest photo.” She shared a screenshot including some of the articles that popped up including “Worlds Scariest-Looking Animals,” and “55 Scary Pictures From the Darkest Corners in History.”

©Kourtney Kardashian





The mom of 3 seemed to laugh off the situation, writing “things being searched on my computer.” “I know exactly which kid it is,” she added.





Kourtney did not reveal which child she thought was making the searches, but she shares three children with ex Scott Disick. Mason, who is 12 years old, Penelope, who is 9, and Reign, who is 7. Hopefully, whoever the curious child was didn’t go too far down a dark hole because we all remember seeing something on the internet we wish we hadn’t.

