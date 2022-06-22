Kim Kardashian posed with Anna Wintour in one of the best selfies in pop culture moments

Kim Kardashian just shared one of the best selfies in pop culture moments, posing with Anna Wintour while having a similar shoulder-lenght hairstyle. But as many people know, the Vogue editor-in-chief has a “no selfies” rule.

The pair shared the casual moment on Instagram, with Kim captioning the photo “BOBBSEY TWINS,” referring to ‘The Bobbsey Twins’ series of American children’s novels that have been popular since 1904.

Wintour had previously revealed in 2014 that she had never taken a selfie before, and she “had no plans to start,” however she couldn’t help but pose next to the famous Kardashian.

The 72-year-old fashion editor wore her signature black shades and her iconic bob haircut, while the 41-year-old reality star showed her platinum blonde hair, which she had done especially for her controversial Met Gala appeareance, to complete her outfit as a homage to Marilyn Monroe.

Kim recently denied having damaged the dress, revealing during her interview with ‘Today’ that she “looked at it like a role, and I really wanted to wear this dress,”adding that “It was really important” to her.

“It was such a process,” she recalled. “I showed up to the red carpet in a robe and slippers, and I put the dress on the bottom of the carpet. I went up the stairs — I probably had it on for 3 minutes, 4 minutes. And then I changed [into a replica of the gown] right at the top of the stairs.”