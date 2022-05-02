Anna Wintour gets emotional at Andre Leon Talley’s funeral

Andre Leon Talley’s funeral was attended by Anna Wintour, Naomi Campbell, Kimora Lee Simmons, Diane von Furstenberg, Marc Jacobs, and more. Friends and family gathered at the the late fashion icon’s longtime house of worship, The Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem.

Talley was fashion icon and former longtime creative director for Vogue. He died at the age of 73, after battling an unknown illness. His legacy will live forever. He was inspiration to many designers, writers, and everyone involved in the world of fashion. Talley paved the way for many and made an undeniable impact in the industry, known as a pioneersurrounding himself and collaborating with iconic figures, such as Andy Warhol and Karl Lagerfeld.

Wintour paid her respects to longtime Vogue editor. To honor Talley, she dressed in a somber yet fashion-forward suit that fit the mood of the service. In addition, Wintour delivered an emotional heartfelt speech at Talley’s funeral. A source who attended the service told Page Six. “But what took her over was when she told the story about Andre crossing the Atlantic to be with her when her mother died.” The source told us, “Her words were: ‘He crossed the Atlantic to be with me when my mother died,’ and that’s when she welled up.”

