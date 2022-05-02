Everything we know about the 2022 Met Gala, from the theme to the guest list

The 2022 Met Gala is tonight, marking the biggest night in fashion since last year’s event in September.

After multiple postponements and cancelations due to the pandemic, the 2022 Met Gala will be held on the first Monday in May once again. This comes just eight months after 2021’s memorable red carpet, which saw memorable looks from big names including Lil Nas X, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, and more.

According to Vogue, last year’s event was “a smaller, more intimate affair” due to the pandemic, making this the first official Met Gala back to “normal.” With that in mind, we can only assume this year’s festivities will be bigger, better, and more extravagant than ever before.

Now, let’s get to the important stuff. Here’s what we know about this year’s event:

Traditionally held on the first Monday in May, the biggest night in fashion will take place on Monday, May 2. The gala takes place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, raising funds for the museum’s Costume Institute.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King, and Lin-Manuel Miranda are serving as this year’s celebrity co-hosts. Tom Ford, Instagram’s Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour will all continue their roles as honorary Met Gala co-chairs.

This year’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” which comes following 2021’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” It’s based on a two-part exhibition from the museum, the second installation of which will “reflect the evolution of American style” and also “explore the work of individual tailors, dressmakers, and designers,” the Costume Institute’s head curator, Andrew Bolton, told Vogue.

The 2022 dress code all about “gilded glamour.” The event “will ask its attendees to embody the grandeur — and perhaps the dichotomy — of Gilded Age New York.”

Vogue’s official Met Gala livestream will begin at 6 p.m. ET and be broadcast across the brand’s digital platforms, along with Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Vanessa Hudgens, La La Anthony, and Vogue editor at large Hamish Bowles will host.