Anitta and Vanessa Hudgens turn heads as they arrive in New York City ahead of the Met Gala

Is there anyone in the entertainment industry Anittaisn’t friends with?

The Brazilian superstar was spotted arriving at The Mark Hotel in New York City on Saturday, April 30, ahead of this year’s highly-anticipated Met Gala. At the same time, another star showed up for her stay at the same hotel: Vanessa Hudgens.

While it’s not exactly clear whether these two actually know one another well or not, Anitta and Vanessa look like old friends as they flash huge smiles and chat before checking into the 5-star luxury hotel. The actresswas accompanied by several of her friends, while the singer strolled up to the hotel’s entrance by herself.

The High School Musical alum and the “Envolver” singer are currently in the city in anticipation of the 2022 Met Gala, which they are both expected to attend on Monday, May 2. While both stars will undoubtedly wear more exciting looks tonight, their casual travel outfits were still a sight to be seen.

For her arrival in the Big Apple, Hudgens wore a pastel blue and purple striped sweater under an oversized black blazer. On her bottom half, the 32-year-old kept things simple with a pair of black leggings tucked into some knee-high white boots. She wore her curly hair up in a big claw clip and hid from paparazzi in a pair of big black sunglasses.

Anitta kept things even more casual for her travel day, wearing some oversized gucci joggers and a cropped white turtleneck with a beige bomber jacket on top. The superstar completed the look with a Gucci/Adidas baseball cap, also wearing a pair of extremely colorful Adidas sneakers on her feet.