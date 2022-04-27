Kim Kardashian posts her first solo TikTok and she did not disappoint

Kim Kardashian surprised fans with her first solo TikTok, and she did not disappoint at all! The reality star already had a joint account with her 8-year-old daughter North, and now she is joining the platform by herself with an iconic video.

The billionaire decided to recruit her longtime glam team, including celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton and makeup artist Mario Dedavanovic.

Kim’s first TikTok is very on brand, showing the famous Kardashian all glammed up with a snatched ponytail, long acrylic nails and the perfect black dress. Chris and Mario proved their talent, with the viral TikTok audio “So, you’re an artist? Are you good at it?” before Kim can be seen posing for the camera while Key Glock’s “Ambition for Cash” plays in the background.

Once again the reality star, who recently testified during the controversial Blac Chyna trial, showed her star power by bringing 2.9 million views in less than 24 hours, gaining 3.1 million followers with just one TikTok and the caption “Hey guys.”

It seems Kim is off to a good start with her second account, as she already has 6.6 million followers and 68 million likes on her joint account with North.

Fans of the fashion icon showed their support in the comment section, with one person writing “A solo Kim K tiktok is exactly what we needed and that’s on bible!” while someone else commented, “WOW QUEEN U RLY DID THAT!”