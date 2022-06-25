In this image released on May 23, Alicia Keys performs on stage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.
Proud mama!

Alicia Keys praises 11-year-old son after playing the piano in front of 17,000 people

According to Keys, she was nervous before exposing her son to a big crowd

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Alicia Keys is a proud mama! The pianist, singer, and songwriter took to social media to share a video of her 11-year-old son Egypt Daoud Dean playing the piano in front of 17,000 people.

According to Keys, she was nervous before exposing her son to a big crowd; however, after witnessing his performance, she realized she had nothing to worry about. “Egy we are so proud of you!!! This is crazy!! He’s been asking me to go on stage every show and me being in mama bear mode I’m thinking…. ‘Is it to much? To many people? Is now the time? Should he practice more??’” she wrote.

Families Belong Together Rally In Washington DC Sponsored By MoveOn, National Domestic Workers Alliance, And Hundreds Of Allies©GettyImages
Alicia Keys and her son Egypt pose during Families Belong Together Rally In Washington DC Sponsored By MoveOn, National Domestic Workers Alliance, And Hundreds Of Allies on June 30, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Adding, “This guy gets on the stage as if there wasn’t 17,000 people out there and just smashes!! All confidence, all smiles, all natural!!! Wow! I’m blown away!! And Mannheim, Germany brought that ENERGY tonight!!!!!!! We love you young king! You’re literally unstoppable!! Drop some hearts in the chat for EGY!!!!!! 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜”

Related

Alicia Keys gives fans a look at the amazing surprise party Swizz Beatz planned

Alicia Keys is treated like a queen in Mexico on her 40th birthday

Alicia Keys reveals Queen Elizabeth ‘personally’ requested songs for Platinum Jubilee concert

Keys shares Egypt and daughter Genesis Ali with record producer, rapper, record executive, and businessman Kasseem Daoud Dean, known professionally as Swizz Beatz.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more