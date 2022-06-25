Alicia Keys praises 11-year-old son after playing the piano in front of 17,000 people

Alicia Keys is a proud mama! The pianist, singer, and songwriter took to social media to share a video of her 11-year-old son Egypt Daoud Dean playing the piano in front of 17,000 people.

According to Keys, she was nervous before exposing her son to a big crowd; however, after witnessing his performance, she realized she had nothing to worry about. “Egy we are so proud of you!!! This is crazy!! He’s been asking me to go on stage every show and me being in mama bear mode I’m thinking…. ‘Is it to much? To many people? Is now the time? Should he practice more??’” she wrote.

Alicia Keys and her son Egypt pose during Families Belong Together Rally In Washington DC Sponsored By MoveOn, National Domestic Workers Alliance, And Hundreds Of Allies on June 30, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Adding, “This guy gets on the stage as if there wasn’t 17,000 people out there and just smashes!! All confidence, all smiles, all natural!!! Wow! I’m blown away!! And Mannheim, Germany brought that ENERGY tonight!!!!!!! We love you young king! You’re literally unstoppable!! Drop some hearts in the chat for EGY!!!!!! 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜”