Alicia Keys reveals Queen Elizabeth ‘personally’ requested songs for Platinum Jubilee concert

Queen Elizabeth had personal requests when it came to her Platinum Jubilee Concert. Alicia Keys, who performed at Saturday’s Platinum Party at the Palace, revealed in an Instagram post that the 96-year-old monarch requested the songs she sung at the royal-studded event.

Sharing a video featuring behind-the-scenes footage, the Grammy winner wrote, “Epic night at the jubilee!! Celebrating the Queen and all the Queens!!!!!👑👑👑👑👑👑👑 “She’s got her feet on the ground and she’s burning it down!” FYI: Every song was requested personally by the Queen Even EMPIRE!! Big lovvveeee!!!!!💥💥💥💜💜💜.”

Alicia performed her hits “Superwoman,” “Girl on Fire” and “Empire State of Mind” at the concert in front of Buckingham Palace on June 4. In the video posted to her Instagram on Monday, Alicia said, “Telling the boys that the Queen requested the songs that I’m singing,” adding, “They were like, ‘You can’t refuse the Queen.’”

The singer’s eldest son Egypt replied, “You can’t refuse the Queen. It’s against the law here.”

Queen + Adam Lambert, Duran Duran, Andrea Bocelli and Diana Ross were among Saturday’s performers. Alicia kicked off her performance telling the audience, “London! Tonight, we’re celebrating the most magnificent superwoman.”