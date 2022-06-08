Queen Elizabeth’s grandson-in-law reveals royal kids had sugar highs at Platinum Jubilee

Mike Tindall has revealed details from Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. The former rugby player, who is married to Her Majesty’s granddaughter Zara Tindall, spoke about Prince Louis and the royal kids during the latest episode of The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast.

©Getty Images



Lena Tindall shared sweets with her royal relatives

On the episode, one individual noted that the “kids were the stars of the show.” Mike’s daughters Mia, eight, and Lena Tinall, three, were seated behind Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte at Sunday’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant, where the youngest member of the Cambridge family stole the spotlight with his facial expressions and antics.

“Louis, he was just wanting to have fun. And my two are always mischievous, so it was trying to keep a lid on. There were a lot of sweets out back though, so they had complete sugar highs,” Mike shared.

“It’s tough for them. They’re all young,” the dad of three added. “It’s a long time. As any parent knows you just do whatever needs to be done.”

©Getty Images



Mike said Prince Louis was just wanting to have fun

Lena was photographed sharing candy, which according to HELLO! were Maoam sweets, with her royal relatives. At the event on June 5, the dad of three was seen making an “I’m watching you” gesture at Louis, while the Duchess of Cambridge looked on.

The day after the Platinum Jubilee celebrations came to an end, William and Kate gave their four-year-old son a shoutout in a personal message. Reflecting on the “fantastic weekend of celebrations,” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote, “We all had an incredible time, especially Louis… 👀.”