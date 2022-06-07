Prince William and Kate share behind-the-scenes photos from Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The day after Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations came to an end, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released a personal message accompanied by behind-the-scenes photos from the festivities. The post included a snapshot of the Duchess and her three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—from Trooping the Colour, as well as a black-and-white photo of the Duke and his youngest child from the same event.

“What a fantastic weekend of celebrations. Seeing people across the nation coming together with family, friends and loved ones has been extremely special,” William and Kate wrote.

“Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to The Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership. From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember,” the royal couple added. “We all had an incredible time, especially Louis… 👀.”

The Duke and Duchess signed the message “W & C.” Instagram users reacted to the couple’s mention of Louis in their message with one writing, “Prince Louis is so adorable😍🥰 he made the celebrations even more enjoyable.” Another commented: “Fantastic time and brilliant to see the children , Louis being natural was a joy !”

©Getty Images



Prince Louis stole the show at Trooping the Colour on June 2

Prince Louis stole the show during his Platinum Jubilee appearances. The four-year-old royal made his carriage debut with his older siblings at Trooping the Colour, riding in a carriage with his mom and the Duchess of Cornwall. Later on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, Louis was pictured making funny faces next to his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s younger brother joined the royal family again at Sunday’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant, where the cheeky Prince made faces at his mom and covered her mouth. Louis was also seen giving his mother a sweet kiss and sitting on his dad and grandfather, Prince Charles’ lap.