Royal family announces new social media tools to celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

A fitting emoji has been revealed ahead of celebrations for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee! The royal family introduced its social media followers on Thursday to “PJ the corgi.” The Jubilee emoji, which appears on Twitter with certain hashtags, is a cartoon image of a corgi wearing a crown.

Meet PJ the corgi, our Jubilee emoji!



PJ will appear whenever you use #PlatinumJubilee#HM70#PlatinumPartyatthePalace ⁰#PlatinumJubileePageant ⁰or #TheBigJubileeLunch and we’re hoping that as many of you as possible will use PJ to help celebrate the Jubilee here on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/UyNVwCN9n9 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 26, 2022

Over on Instagram, the royal family announced the launch of other social media tools, including stickers of PJ, a bottle of champagne, a crown and a guardsman and his horse enjoying tea. There is also a filter that will allow Instagram users to try on a crown.

“We’re hoping as many of you as possible use these tools to celebrate the Jubilee with us here on Instagram,” the Queen’s Instagram wrote.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Central Weekend kicks off on Thursday, June 2, with the Queen’s birthday parade a.k.a Trooping the Colour and the Platinum Jubilee Beacons. The following day, June 3, there will be a Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen’s reign held at St Paul’s Cathedral. On Saturday, the Derby at Epsom Downs will take place in addition to the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace. The weekend will culminate on Sunday, June 5, with the Big Jubilee Lunch and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, which the royal family’s website has teased will include “a fabulous surprise.”