What Prince William and Kate said about their kids at the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ premiere

There’s a reason the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s kids did not accompany them to the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick. “It is a school night!” Kate was overheard explaining in a video shared by Emily Nash, royal editor at HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!. According to Emily, William revealed that they had been playing the Top Gun soundtrack for their children at home ahead of the premiere.

Poppy Saunders, who presented the Duchess with flowers at the star-studded event, shared (via HELLO!), “I gave the flowers and shook hands and she said ‘hello Poppy.’ She said a lot about how the kids love the film as well.”

The royal couple attended the premiere in London on May 19

Her mother Linsay Saunders revealed that the Duchess told them that Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, “wished they were here tonight.” William also told nine-year-old Alfie Everett-Fletcher that his children were “jealous” to miss the premiere.

The Duchess said that her kids ‘wished they were here tonight’

Thursday wasn’t the first time the Duke and Duchess have seen the Top Gun sequel. Tom confirmed to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere in London that he had given the royal couple an advance screening “early on.” He said, “[William’s] an aviator, so [I knew] he’d have a lot of fun.”