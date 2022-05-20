Tom Cruise says he and Prince William ‘have a lot in common’: Find out what

Prince William is a fellow aviator like Tom Cruise! The Top Gun: Maverick actor spoke about what he and the Duke of Cambridge have “in common” ﻿while at the UK premiere of his new film on Thursday.

“We have a lot in common. We both love England, and we’re both aviators, we both love flying,” Tom said, according to ITV News.

Tom Cruise said that he and the Duke of Cambridge ‘have a lot in common’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined Tom on the red carpet of the premiere, where the Hollywood star gave Kate a helping hand as she went up some steps.

Tom ﻿confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the premiere on May 19 wasn’t the first time the royal couple had seen the Top Gun sequel. It had been reported back in March that Tom had arranged a private screening for William and Kate.

When asked by ET if it was true he had given the Duke and Duchess an advance screening, the actor replied, “Yes, early on. He’s an aviator, so [I knew] he’d have a lot of fun.” As for whether he’s flown with Prince William, Tom said: “Not yet.” He added, “I’m sure. Pilots are pilots. We all want to go flying.”

The royal couple attended the UK premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ on May 19

At the premiere, the Jerry Maguire star recorded a personal message for William and Kate, which was shared on the Cambridges’ Instagram Story. “Right now we’re at the royal premiere and want to thank you for joining us this evening,” Tom said. “It’s such a privilege to have you here and it’s such a privilege to be in your country. We’re gonna have a great night. Have a lot of fun.”