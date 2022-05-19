Tom Cruise gives Kate Middleton a helping hand at UK premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hit the red carpet of the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick on Thursday. The royal mom of three wowed in an off-the-shoulder gown by Roland Mouret with her hair styled down.

©Getty Images





Top Gun star Tom Cruise, who recently appeared in a celebration for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, lent the Duchess a helping hand as she walked up steps at the premiere in London.

©Getty Images





In addition to Tom, Prince William and Kate met with other stars of the film, including Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm.

And a lovely moment as Tom Cruise escorts the Duchess of Cambridge up the steps: #TopGunMaverickpic.twitter.com/zOSNT4TREk — Emily Nash (@emynash) May 19, 2022

The premiere took place at London’s Leicester Square and was hosted by Paramount Pictures and The Film and TV Charity, which supports individuals working behind the scenes in the UK’s film and television industry.