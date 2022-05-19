Tom Cruise gives Kate Middleton a helping hand at UK premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hit the red carpet of the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick on Thursday. The royal mom of three wowed in an off-the-shoulder gown by Roland Mouret with her hair styled down.
Top Gun star Tom Cruise, who recently appeared in a celebration for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, lent the Duchess a helping hand as she walked up steps at the premiere in London.
In addition to Tom, Prince William and Kate met with other stars of the film, including Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm.
And a lovely moment as Tom Cruise escorts the Duchess of Cambridge up the steps: #TopGunMaverickpic.twitter.com/zOSNT4TREk— Emily Nash (@emynash) May 19, 2022
The premiere took place at London’s Leicester Square and was hosted by Paramount Pictures and The Film and TV Charity, which supports individuals working behind the scenes in the UK’s film and television industry.
The Duke and Duchess reportedly saw the Top Gun sequel earlier this year. The Sun reported in March that Tom had arranged a private screening for Prince William and Kate.
“It’s a very unlikely movie premiere, but Tom made the offer after learning William is a fan. They happily accepted. Let’s face it, guests don’t get much more A-list!” a source told The Sun at the time. “The rest of the cinema was shut to ensure privacy and William, Kate and a few other members of the royal family — plus a couple of very trusted friends — were the first to see it.”
“Tom welcomed them and said he hoped they’d enjoy watching it as much as he’d enjoyed making it, and left them to it,” the source added. “Apparently, it was met with royal approval — not least because William has been a military pilot himself so it’s pretty close to his heart.”