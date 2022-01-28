Alicia Keys gives fans a look at the amazing surprise party Swizz Beatz planned

Alicia Keys celebrated her birthday on January 25th and her husband Kasseem Dean aka Swizz Beatz made sure she was treated like royalty. The 41-year-old singer has been a bright light over the years always radiating positivity and grace. On Thursday she shared a gallery of photos and videos from the birthday festivities that included a surprise party on a private jet, karaoke, and a private pool. “My love @therealswizzz the way you love me is beyond description!!!!!!!!!” She wrote in the caption.
Beatz shared how the party all started and Keys looked stunning and fresh faced in her birthday outft. They went on to party for 48 hours.
The producer shared a photo with Keys as they made their way back home and it looked like they made the most of their birthday trip. They both wore sweats and had tired but proud looks on their faces. “No sleep for 48hrs look,” he wrote in the caption. “This Queen can party her ass off shesshhhh.”
On her birthday Alicia shared a photo holding a giant cake with a big smile on her face. The artist reflected in the caption and wrote, “I’m so grateful to be alive!!” She thanked her “masterful surpriser” husband and said she had no idea he was going to surprise her. “I know one thing, I’m celebrating every second cause life is too precious to be wasting time,” she added.
Keys and Beatz have been married for over 10 years and will celebrate their 12th anniversary on July 31. They have 2 children together and Beatz has 3 from previous relationships.