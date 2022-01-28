Alicia Keys gives fans a look at the amazing surprise party Swizz Beatz planned

Alicia Keys celebrated her birthday on January 25th and her husband Kasseem Dean aka Swizz Beatz made sure she was treated like royalty. The 41-year-old singer has been a bright light over the years always radiating positivity and grace. On Thursday she shared a gallery of photos and videos from the birthday festivities that included a surprise party on a private jet, karaoke, and a private pool. “My love @therealswizzz the way you love me is beyond description!!!!!!!!!” She wrote in the caption.

BEFORE

Beatz shared how the party all started and Keys looked stunning and fresh faced in her birthday outft. They went on to party for 48 hours.