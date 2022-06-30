Cardi B is thinking about getting a ‘tummy tuck’ to fix her belly after giving birth to her son Wave

Cardi B isn’t shy about having plastic surgery. In fact, the 29-year-old rapper said she is interested in getting a tummy tuck. During a video shared on her Instagram account, the star showed her midsection, saying, “it’s giving tummy tuck.”

“Like, it’s not bad, but I just don’t like this extra little skin,” she added, saying she’s “a little heavier than usual. I don’t like it. I want to get rid of it.”

“I think Wavey did me wrong, so I cannot wait to put out this song and do more things so I can get the f--- out and do my f---ing surgery. I’m over it,” she said, referring to Wave.

“Me and surgery goes together bad,” she joked.

Cardi and her husband Offset welcomed Wave in September 2021. They also share a 3-year-old daughter, Kulture.

On Thursday, April 14, the 29-year-old star and her husband Offset announced their 7-month-old son’s name is Wave Set Cephus. “🦕🌊🧸,” she wrote on Instagram alongside snaps of Wave wearing a baby blue outfit and an impressive and stunning diamond chain in a wave shape.