Sofia Vergara shows fans she is just like any other Latina mom after hilarious reaction to her son’s photo

Sofia Vergara shows fans that she is just like every other mom, after writing the funniest comment on her son’s Manolo Gonzalez Vergara Instagram post over the weekend. The Colombian icon noticed that her son was sightseeing in Los Angeles with his brother and decided to give him an interesting recommendation.

“Weekend one with el hermano done… I also think that we have run out of LA,” Manolo wrote on Instagram, posting a photo visting The Grove mall, to which Sofia commented “Divinos.

However it was at the end of their trip that the Hollywood actress decided to recommend one more thing to do. “Our silly face selfie tour of LA is almost at an end,” Manolo wrote on Instagram, posting more photos in Santa Monica and West Hollywood.

“Vallan a Mandame Tussauds a ver mi estatua,” Sofia quickly wrote in the comment section, remembering them not to forget to visit her iconic statue at Madame Tussauds, making fans go crazy and urging Manolo to go visit her statue, as she proved to be just like any other Latina mom.

“Tell me your mom is Latina without telling me your mom is Latina,” one person wrote, while someone else commented “Mamá Colombiana tenia que ser!”

Manolo went on to document the rest of his Los Angeles visit, going to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Universal Studios and Six Flags, hiking, eating at In-N-Out, and many other fun things, however we are still not sure if they had time to visit Sofia’s wax figure.