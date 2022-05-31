Sofía Vergara welcomes summer dipping in her pool, while Jennifer Lopez rocks patriotic colors during Memorial Day
The Latina superstars celebrated the unofficial first day of summer taking a break from the busy agendas

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Sofía Vergara and Jennifer Lopez spent their Memorial Day weekend near the water. The Latina superstars celebrated the unofficial first day of summer, taking a break from the busy agendas and dedicating time to their beloved families and friends.

Vergara welcomed the hot season wearing a strapless zebra printed swimsuit, gold hoops, and a pair of red sunnies. The Colombian beauty struck a pose while keeping her long hair away from her face and the water. “Happy Memorial weekend! Hope everyone stayed safe❤️🇺🇸,” she captioned the snaps.

Last week, the 49-year-old actress also took to social media to share snaps of herself lounging on a pool and wearing a Dolce & Gabbana leopard-print bathing suit paired with Foster Grant sunglasses.

Jennifer Lopez also posed next to her pool but rocking patriotic colors in a Valentino dress. The Nuyorican singer, actress, and businesswoman took to social to dedicate a few words to our fallen soldiers during Memorial Day.

“#HappyMemorialDay! Join me today in honoring all the service women and men who served our country and made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. ❤️🤍💙 #MemorialDay,” Lopez wrote while posing with different sunglasses.

