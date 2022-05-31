Sofía Vergara welcomes summer dipping in her pool, while Jennifer Lopez rocks patriotic colors during Memorial Day

Sofía Vergara and Jennifer Lopez spent their Memorial Day weekend near the water. The Latina superstars celebrated the unofficial first day of summer, taking a break from the busy agendas and dedicating time to their beloved families and friends.

Vergara welcomed the hot season wearing a strapless zebra printed swimsuit, gold hoops, and a pair of red sunnies. The Colombian beauty struck a pose while keeping her long hair away from her face and the water. “Happy Memorial weekend! Hope everyone stayed safe❤️🇺🇸,” she captioned the snaps.

Last week, the 49-year-old actress also took to social media to share snaps of herself lounging on a pool and wearing a Dolce & Gabbana leopard-print bathing suit paired with Foster Grant sunglasses.

Jennifer Lopez also posed next to her pool but rocking patriotic colors in a Valentino dress. The Nuyorican singer, actress, and businesswoman took to social to dedicate a few words to our fallen soldiers during Memorial Day.