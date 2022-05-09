Latino comedian Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias makes history by selling out Dodger Stadium

Gabriel Iglesias just made history in his hometown of Los Angeles, CA.

The comedian, affectionately known by fans as “Fluffy,” became the first of his kind to not only play a show at the historic Dodger Stadium--but completely sell out back-to-back shows. That’s more than 45,000 people a night.

According to reports from Variety, Los Angeles City Council member Gilbert Cedillo and L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis were among the legislators at the stadium on Friday afternoon to celebrate the moment with Iglesias. In a brief ceremony prior to his first show over the weekend, the Long Beach native, was praised by city officials for making audiences laugh during such an uncertain time.

California state Sen. Maria Elena Durazo was one of the officials present, who noted how significant Fluffy’s success is for Latino representation in the entertainment industry.

“You make it real,” Durazo said to Iglesias. “My generation, we were in the Chicano movement. We had to fight like hell for our people and our community. You talk about our community in a way that is respectful. You talk about our communities and our struggles.”

“This is powerful,” the comedian said in response to all the kind words said about him from civil leaders. “I’m just trying to tell jokes, make people laugh, make people smile.”

To make emotions over the weekend of history shows even more potent, Iglesias’ Dodger Stadium performances come a decade--nearly to the day--that he lost his mother, a fact he called “beautiful and poetic.”

“Every anniversary we always relive it,” Fluffy said. “Now it’s going to be the worst week of my life and the best week of my life.”

After the show, he took to Instagram with a short and sweet message to all of his supporters, happy about the fact that the show can be viewed by all on Netflix to witness the historic night over and over again.

“Thank you to everyone who came out to my mega show at Dodger Stadium,” Iglesias wrote in his caption. “It will live on Netflix forever!!!”

Congratulations to Fluffy on such an incredible feat!