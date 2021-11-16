Latin Grammys 2021: Here is the complete list of nominees

The most important night in Latin Music is almost here! In just two days on November 18th, The 22nd 2021 Latin Grammy Awards will take place in person in Nevada. During the ceremony, the best of Latin music will be recognized, from the best albums and songs in different genres suchs as pop, reggaeton, urban, traditonal among others to new artists and top producers.

The ceremony will be hosted at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and will be broadcast live worldwide on Univision at 8 p.m. EST.

Scroll below to see the complete list, so you can be ready to root for your favorites!

Record of the Year

“Si Hubieras Querido,” Pablo Alborán

“Todo De Ti,” Rauw Alejandro

“Un Amor Eterno (Versión Balada),” Marc Anthony

“A Tu Lado,” Paula Arenas

“Bohemio,” Andrés Calamaro and Julio Iglesias

“Vida De Rico,” Camilo

“Suéltame, Bogotá,” Diamante Eléctrico

“Amén,” Ricardo Montaner, Mau y Ricky, Camilo and Evaluna Montaner

“Dios Así Lo Quiso,” Ricardo Montaner and Juan Luis Guerra

“Te Olvidaste,” C. Tangana and Omar Apollo

“Talvez,” Caetano Veloso and Tom Veloso

©GettyImages



Bad Bunny’s album “El Último Tour Del Mundo” was nominated this year for Album of the year

Album of the Year

“Vértigo,” Pablo Alborán

“Mis Amores,” Paula Arenas

“El Último Tour Del Mundo,” Bad Bunny

“Salswing!,” Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

“Mis Manos,” Camilo

“Nana, Tom, Vinicius,” Nana Caymmi

“Privé,” Juan Luis Guerra

“Origen,” Juanes

“Un Canto Por México, Vol. II,” Natalia Lafourcade

“El Madrileño,” C. Tangana

Song of the Year