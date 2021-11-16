Latin Grammys 2021: Here is the complete list of nominees

The most important night in Latin Music is almost here! In just two days on November 18th, The 22nd 2021 Latin Grammy Awards will take place in person in Nevada. During the ceremony, the best of Latin music will be recognized, from the best albums and songs in different genres suchs as pop, reggaeton, urban, traditonal among others to new artists and top producers.
The ceremony will be hosted at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and will be broadcast live worldwide on Univision at 8 p.m. EST.
Scroll below to see the complete list, so you can be ready to root for your favorites!
Record of the Year
- “Si Hubieras Querido,” Pablo Alborán
- “Todo De Ti,” Rauw Alejandro
- “Un Amor Eterno (Versión Balada),” Marc Anthony
- “A Tu Lado,” Paula Arenas
- “Bohemio,” Andrés Calamaro and Julio Iglesias
- “Vida De Rico,” Camilo
- “Suéltame, Bogotá,” Diamante Eléctrico
- “Amén,” Ricardo Montaner, Mau y Ricky, Camilo and Evaluna Montaner
- “Dios Así Lo Quiso,” Ricardo Montaner and Juan Luis Guerra
- “Te Olvidaste,” C. Tangana and Omar Apollo
- “Talvez,” Caetano Veloso and Tom Veloso
Album of the Year
- “Vértigo,” Pablo Alborán
- “Mis Amores,” Paula Arenas
- “El Último Tour Del Mundo,” Bad Bunny
- “Salswing!,” Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
- “Mis Manos,” Camilo
- “Nana, Tom, Vinicius,” Nana Caymmi
- “Privé,” Juan Luis Guerra
- “Origen,” Juanes
- “Un Canto Por México, Vol. II,” Natalia Lafourcade
- “El Madrileño,” C. Tangana
Song of the Year
- “A Tu Lado,” Paula Arenas and Maria Elisa Ayerbe, songwriters (Paula Arenas)
- “A Veces,” Diamante Eléctrico, songwriters (Diamante Eléctrico)
- “Agua,” J Balvin, Alejandro Borrero, Jhay Cortez, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Derek Drymon, Mark Harrison, Stephen Hillenburg, Alejandro Ramirez, Ivanni Rodríguez, Blaise Smith, Tainy and Juan Camilo Vargas, songwriters (Tainy and J Balvin)
- “Canción Bonita,” Rafa Arcaute, Ricky Martin, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres and Carlos Vives, songwriters (Carlos Vives and Ricky Martin)
- “Dios Así Lo Quiso,” Camilo, David Julca, Jonathan Julca, Yasmil Jesús Marrufo and Ricardo Montaner, songwriters (Ricardo Montaner and Juan Luis Guerra)
- “Hawái,” Édgar Barrera, René Cano, Kevyn Cruz, Johan Espinosa, Kevin Jiménez, Miky La Sensa, Bryan Lezcano, Maluma, Andrés Uribe and Juan Camilo Vargas, songwriters (Maluma)
- “Mi Guitarra,” Javier Limón, songwriter (Javier Limón, Juan Luis Guerra and Nella)
- “Patria y Vida,” Descemer Bueno, El Funky, Gente De Zona, Yadam González, Beatriz Luengo, Maykel Osorbo and Yotuel, songwriters (Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo, El Funky)
- “Que Se Sepa Nuestro Amor,” El David Aguilar and Mon Laferte, songwriters (Mon Laferte and Alejandro Fernández)
- “Si Hubieras Querido,” Pablo Alborán, Nicolás “Na’vi” De La Espriella, Diana Fuentes and Julio Reyes Copello, songwriters (Pablo Alborán)
- “Todo De Ti,” Rauw Alejandro, José M. Collazo, Luis J. González, Rafael E. Pabón Navedo and Eric Pérez Rovira, songwriters (Rauw Alejandro)
- “Vida De Rico,” Édgar Barrera and Camilo, songwriters (Camilo)
Best New Artist
- Giulia Be
- María Becerra
- Bizarrap
- Boza
- Zoe Gotusso
- Humbe
- Rita Indiana
- Lasso
- Paloma Mami
- Marco Mares
- Juliana Velásquez
Best Pop Vocal Album
- “Dios Los Cría,” Andrés Calamaro
- “Mis Manos,” Camilo
- “Munay,” Pedro Capó
- “K.O.,” Danna Paola
- “De México,” Reik
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- “Vértigo,” Pablo Alborán
- “Mis Amores,” Paula Arenas
- “Privé,” Juan Luis Guerra
- “Doce Margaritas,” Nella
- “Atlántico A Pie,” Diego Torres
Best Pop Song
- “Adiós,” David Julca, Jonathan Julca, Pablo López and Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Sebastián Yatra)
- “Ahí,” Javier Limón, songwriter (Nella)
- “Canción Bonita,” Rafa Arcaute, Ricky Martin, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres and Carlos Vives, songwriters (Carlos Vives and Ricky Martin)
- “La Mujer,” Mon Laferte, songwriter (Mon Laferte and Gloria Trevi)
- “Vida De Rico,” Édgar Barrera and Camilo, songwriters (Camilo)
Best Urban Fusion/Performance
- “El Amor Es Una Moda,” Alcover, Juan Magan and Don Omar
- “Tattoo (Remix),” Rauw Alejandro and Camilo
- “Nathy Peluso: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol.36.,” Bizarrap and Nathy Peluso
- “Diplomatico,” Major Lazer featuring Guaynaa
- “Hawái (Remix),” Maluma and The Weeknd
Best Reggaeton Performance
- “Tu Veneno,” J. Balvin
- “La Tóxica,” Farruko
- “Bichota,” Karol G
- “Caramelo,” Ozuna
- “La Curiosidad,” Jay Wheeler, DJ Nelson and Myke Towers
Best Urban Music Album
- “Goldo Funky,” Akapellah
- “El Último Tour Del Mundo,” Bad Bunny
- “Monarca,” Eladio Carrion
- “Enoc,” Ozuna
- “Lyke Mike,” Myke Towers
Best Rap/Hip Hop Song
- “Booker T,” Bad Bunny and Marco Daniel Borrero, songwriters (Bad Bunny)
- “Condenados,” Akapellah and Pedro Querales, songwriters (Akapellah)
- “La Vendedora De Placer,” Lito MC Cassidy, songwriter (Lito MC Cassidy)
- “Sana Sana,” Rafa Arcaute, Gino Borri, Illmind, Ángel López, Nathy Peluso and Federico Vindver, songwriters (Nathy Peluso)
- “Snow Tha Product: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol.39,” Bizarrap and Snow Tha Product, songwriters (Bizarrap, Snow Tha Product)
Best Urban Song
- “A Fuego,” Farina, Joshua Javier Méndez, Sech, Jonathan Emmanuel Tobar and Jorge Valdés Vásquez, songwriters (Farina)
- “Agua,” J Balvin, Alejandro Borrero, Jhay Cortez, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Derek Drymon, Mark Harrison, Stephen Hillenburg, Alejandro Ramírez, Ivanni Rodríguez, Blaise Smith, Tainy and Juan Camilo Vargas, songwriters (Tainy and J Balvin)
- “Dákiti,” Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez, Nydia Laner, Gabriel Mora, Egbert Rosa and Tainy, songwriters (Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez)
- “La Curiosidad,” Myke Towers and Jay Wheeler, songwriters (Jay Wheeler, DJ Nelson and Myke Towers)
- “Patria Y Vida,” Descemer Bueno, El Funky, Gente De Zona, Yadam González, Beatriz Luengo, Maykel Osorbo and Yotuel, songwriters (Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo and El Funky)
Best Rock Album
- “Curso De Levitación Intensivo,” Bunbury
- “Control,” Caramelos De Cianuro
- “Los Mesoneros Live Desde Pangea,” Los Mesoneros
- “Luz,” No Te Va Gustar
- “El Pozo Brillante,” Vicentico
Best Rock Song
- “Ahora 1,” Vicentico, songwriter (Vicentico)
- “Distintos,” Andrés Giménez and Andreas Kisser, songwriters (De La Tierra)
- “El Sur,” Santi Balmes and Julián Saldarriaga, songwriters (Love Of Lesbian featuring Bunbury)
- “Hice Todo Mal,” Anabella Cartolano, songwriter (Las Ligas Menores)
- “Venganza,” Emiliano Brancciari and Nicki Nicole, songwriters (No Te Va Gustar y Nicki Nicole)
Best Pop/Rock Album
- “Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer,” Diamante Eléctrico
- “Mis Grandes Éxitos,” Adan Jodorowsky and The French Kiss
- “Origen,” Juanes
- “V. E. H. N.,” Love of Lesbian
- “El Reflejo,” Rayos Laser
Best Pop/Rock Song
- “A Veces,” Diamante Eléctrico, songwriters (Diamante Eléctrico)
- “Cosmos (Antisistema Solar),” Santi Balmes and Julián Saldarriaga, songwriters (Love Of Lesbian)
- “El Duelo,” Sergio Eduardo Acosta and León Larregui, songwriters (Zoé)
- “Ganas,” Zoe Gotusso, Nicolás Landa and Diego Mema, songwriters (Zoe Gotusso)
- “Hong Kong,” Alizzz, Andrés Calamaro, Jorge Drexler, Víctor Martínez and C. Tangana, songwriters (C. Tangana and Andrés Calamaro)
Best Alternative Music Album
- “KiCk i,” Arca
- “Tropiplop,” Aterciopelados
- “Cabra,” Cabra
- “Un Segundo MTV Unplugged,” Café Tacvba
- “Calambre,” Nathy Peluso
Best Alternative Song
- “Agarrate,” Rafa Arcaute, Pedro Campos and Nathy Peluso, songwriters (Nathy Peluso)
- “Antidiva,” Andrea Echeverri, songwriter (Aterciopelados)
- “Confía,” Gepe, songwriter (Gepe and Vicentico)
- “Nominao,” Alizzz, Jorge Drexler and C. Tangana, songwriters (C. Tangana and Jorge Drexler)
- “Te Olvidaste,” Omar Apollo, Rafa Arcaute, C. Tangana and Federico Vindver, songwriters (C. Tangana and Omar Apollo)
Best Salsa Album
- “Salsa Plus!,” Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado and Orquesta
- “En Cuarentena,” El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico
- “El Día Es Hoy,” Willy García
- “Colegas,” Gilberto Santa Rosa
- “En Barranquilla Me Quedo, El Disco Homenaje A Joe Arroyo,” Various Artists, José Gaviria and Milton Salcedo, album producers
Best Cumbia/Vallento Album
- “Las Locuras Mías,” Silvestre Dangond
- “Pa’ Que Se Esmigajen Los Parlantes,” Diego Daza and Carlos Rueda
- “De Buenos Aires Para El Mundo,” Los Ángeles Azules
- “Esencia,” Felipe Peláez
- “Noche De Serenata,” Osmar Pérez and Geño Gamez
Best Merengue/Bachata Album
- “Bachata Queen,” Alexandra
- “Love Dance Merengue,” Manny Cruz
- “El Papá De La Bachata, Su Legado (Añoñado I, II, III, IV),” Luis Segura
- “Es Merengue ¿Algún Problema?,” Sergio Vargas
- “Insensatez,” Fernando Villalona
Best Traditional Tropical Album
- “Gente Con Alma,” José Aguirre Cali Big Band
- “Chabuco En La Habana,” Chabuco
- “Cha Cha Chá: Homenaje A Lo Tradicional,” Alain Pérez, Issac Delgado y Orquesta Aragón
- “Solos,” Jon Secada and Gonzalo Rubalcaba
- “Alma Cubana,” Leoni Torres
Best Contemporary Tropical Album
- “Legendarios,” Billos
- “Río Abajo,” Diana Burco
- “Brazil305,” Gloria Estefan
- “Acertijos,” Pedrito Martínez
- “La Música Del Carnaval - XX Aniversario,” Juventino Ojito y Su Son Mocaná
Best Tropical Song
- “Bolero A La Vida,” Santiago Larramendi and Gaby Moreno, songwriters (Omara Portuondo featuring Gaby Moreno)
- “Dios Así Lo Quiso,” Camilo, David Julca, Jonathan Julca, Yasmil Marrufo and Ricardo Montaner, songwriters (Ricardo Montaner and Juan Luis Guerra)
- “Mas Feliz Que Ayer,” Alfredo Nodarse, songwriter (Chabuco)
- “Pambiche De Novia,” Juan Luis Guerra, songwriter (Juan Luis Guerra)
- “Un Sueño Increíble (Homenaje A Jairo Varela),” Jorge Luis Piloto, songwriter (Dayhan Díaz and Charlie Cardona)
Best Singer-Songwriter Album
- “Alemorología,” AleMor
- “Mendó,” Alex Cuba
- “Seis,” Mon Laferte
- “Mañana Te Escribo Otra Canción,” Covi Quintana
- “El Árbol y El Bosque,” Rozalén
Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album
- “Cuando Te Enamores,” El Bebeto
- “A Mis 80’s,” Vicente Fernández
- “#Charramillennial - Lady,” Nora González
- “Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe),” Christian Nodal
- “Soy México,” Pike Romero
Best Banda Album
- “Concierto Mundial Digital Live,” Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga
- “Vivir La Vida,” Banda Los Recoditos
- “Sin Miedo Al Éxito,” Banda Los Sebastianes
- “Llegando Al Rancho,” Joss Favela
- “Nos Divertimos Logrando Lo Imposible,” Grupo Firme
Best Tejano Album
- “Pa’ la Pista y Pa’l Pisto, Vol. 2,” El Plan
- “Back On Track,” Ram Herrera
- “Histórico,” La Fiebre
- “Incomparable,” Solido
- “Un Beso Es Suficiente,” Vilax
Best Norteño Album
- “Vamos Bien,” Calibre 50
- “De Vieja Escuela,” Gera Demara
- “Diez,” La Energía Norteña
- “Al Estilo Rancherón,” Los Dos Carnales
- “Recordando A Una Leyenda,” Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho y Christian Nodal
- “Volando Alto,” Palomo
Best Regional Song
- “Aquí Abajo,” Edgar Barrera, René Humberto Lau Ibarra and Christian Nodal, songwriters (Christian Nodal)
- “Cicatrices,” Pepe Portilla, songwriter (Nora González Con Lupita Infante)
- “40 y 21,” Erika Vidrio, songwriter (Beto Zapata)
- “Que Se Sepa Nuestro Amor,” El David Aguilar and Mon Laferte, songwriters (Mon Laferte & Alejandro Fernández)
- “Tuyo y Mío,” Édgar Barrera, Camilo and Alfonso De Jesús Quezada Mancha, songwriters (Camilo and Los Dos Carnales)
Best Instrumental Album
- “Entretiempo y Tiempo,” Omar Acosta and Sergio Menem
- “Cristóvão Bastos e Rogério Caetano,” Cristovão Bastos and Rogério Caetano
- “Canto Da Praya - Ao Vivo,” Hamilton De Holanda and Mestrinho
- “Le Petit Garage (Live),” Ara Malikian
- “Toquinho e Yamandu Costa - Bachianinha - (Live at Rio Montreux Jazz Festival),” Toquinho and Yamandu Costa
Best Folk Album
- “Amor Pasado,” Leonel García
- “Jemas,” Tato Marenco
- “Ancestras,” Petrona Martinez
- “Renacer,” Nahuel Pennisi
- “Vocal,” Alejandro Zavala
Best Tango Album
- “Tango Of The Americas,” Pan American Symphony Orchestra
- “348,” Federico Pereiro
- “100 Años,” Quinteto Revolucionario
- “Tanghetto Plays Piazzolla,” Tanghetto
- “Tinto Tango Plays Piazzolla,” Tinto Tango
Best Flamenco Album
- “Alma De Pura Raza,” Paco Candela
- “Un Nuevo Universo,” Pepe De Lucía
- “Amor,” Israel Fernández and Diego Del Morao
- “Herencia,” Rafael Riqueni
- “El Rey,” María Toledo
Best Latin Jazz/Jazz Album
- “Bruma: Celebrating Milton Nascimento,” Antonio Adolfo
- “Ontology,” Roxana Amed
- “Family,” Edmar Castaneda
- “Voyager,” Iván Melon Lewis
- “El Arte Del Bolero,” Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo
Best Christian Album (Spanish Language)
- “Hora Dorada,” Anagrace
- “Ya Me Vi,” Aroddy
- “Redención,” Aline Barros
- “Vida Encontré,” Majo y Dan
- “Milagro De Amar,” William Perdomo
Best Portuguese Language Christian Album
- “Catarse: Lado B,” Daniela Araújo
- “Sarah Farias (Ao Vivo),” Sarah Farias
- “Seguir Teu Coração,” Anderson Freire
- “Sentido,” Leonardo Gonçalves
- “Elis Soares 10 Anos,” Eli Soares
Best Portuguese Language Contemporary Pop Album
- “Cor,” Anavitória
- “A Bolha,” Vitor Kley
- “Duda Beat & Nando Reis,” Nando Reis and Duda Beat
- “Será Que Você Vai Acreditar?,” Fernanda Takai
- “Chegamos Sozinhos Em Casa Vol1,” Tuyo
Best Portuguese Language Rock or Alternative Album
- “Álbum Rosa,” A Cor Do Som
- “Emidoinã,” André Abujamra
- “Oxeaxeexu,” BaianaSystem
- “Assim Tocam Meus Tambores,” Marcelo D2
- “Fôlego,” Scalene
- “O Bar Me Chama,” Velhas Virgens
Best Samba/Pagode Album
- “Rio: Só Vendo A Vista,” Martinho Da Vila
- “Sempre Se Pode Sonhar,” Paulinho Da Viola
- “Nei Lopes, Projeto Coisa Fina e Guga Stroeter No Pagode Black Tie,” Nei Lopes, Projeto Coisa Fina e Guga Stroeter
- “Samba De Verão,” Diogo Nogueira
- “Onze (Músicas Inéditas De Adoniran Barbosa),” Various Artists
Best MPB (Musica Popular Brasileira) Album
- “Canções d’Além Mar,” Zeca Baleiro
- “H.O.J.E,” Delia Fischer
- “Tempo de Viver,” Thiago Holanda
- “Bom Mesmo é Estar Debaixo D´água,” Luedji Luna
- “Do Meu Coração Nu,” Zé Manoel
Best Sertaneja Music Album
- “Tempo de Romance,” Chitãozinho e Xororó
- “Daniel em Casa,” Daniel
- “Patroas,” Marília Mendonça, Maiara & Maraísa
- “Conquistas,” Os Barões da Pisadinha
- “Pra Ouvir no Fone,” Michel Teló
Best Portuguese Language Roots Album
- “Sambadeiras,” Luiz Caldas
- “Do Coração,” Sara Correia
- “Orin A Língua Dos Anjos,” Orquestra Afrosinfônica
- “Eu e Vocês,” Elba Ramalho
- “Arraiá Da Veveta,” Ivete Sangalo
Best Portuguese Language Song
- “A Cidade,” Francisco Ribeiro Eller and Lucas Veneu Videla, songwriters (Chico Chico e João Mantuano)
- “Amores e Flores,” Diogo Melim and Rodrigo Melim, songwriters (Melim)
- “Espera a Primavera,” Nando Reis, songwriter (Nando Reis)
- “Lágrimas De Alegria,” Tales De Polli and Deko, songwriters (Maneva and Natiruts)
- “Lisboa,” Ana Caetano & Paulo Novaes, songwriters (Anavitória e Lenine)
- “Mulheres Não Têm Que Chorar,” Tiê Castro, Emicida and Guga Fernandes, songwriters (Ivete Sangalo and Emicida)
Best Latin Children’s Album
- “Otra Vuelta Al Sol,” Edith Derdyk, Daniel Escobar, Luis Fernando Franco, Jesús David Garcés, Fito Hernández, Paulo Tatit and José Julián Villa, album producers
- “Danilo & Chapis, Vol. 1,” Danilo & Chapis
- “Canciones De Cuna,” Mi Casa Es Tu Casa
- “Nanas Consentidoras,” Victoria Sur
- “Tu Rockcito Filarmónico,” Tu Rockcito y Orquesta Filarmónica De Medellín
Best Classical Album
- “Beethoven: Révolution, Symphonies 1 à 5,” Jordi Savall and Le Concert des Nations; Jordi Savall, conductor; Manuel Mohino, album producer
- “Claudio Santoro: a Obra Integral para Violoncelo e Piano,” Ney Fialkow and Hugo Pilger; Maria de Fátima Nunes Pilger and Hugo Pilger, album producers
- “Latin American Classics,” Kristhyan Benitez; Jon Feidner, album producer
- “Music From Cuba And Spain, Sierra: Sonata Para Guitarra,” Manuel Barrueco; Asgerdur Sigurdardottir, album producer
- “Tres Historias Concertantes,” Héctor Infanzón; Konstantin Dobroykov, conductor; Héctor Infanzón, album producer
Best Classical Contemporary Composition
- “Concierto Para Violín y Orquesta-Remembranzas,” Héctor Infanzón, composer (Héctor Infanzón and William Harvey)
- “Cuatro,” Orlando Jacinto García, composer (Orlando Jacinto García featuring Amernet String Quartet)
- “Desde La Tierra Que Habito,” Eddie Mora, composer (Ensamble Contemporáneo Universitario (ECU) and Banda de Conciertos de Cartago (BCC))
- “Falling Out Of Time,” Osvaldo Golijov, composer (Osvaldo Golijov)
- “Music From Cuba And Spain, Sierra: Sonata Para Guitarra,” Roberto Sierra, composer (Manuel Barrueco)
Best Arrangement
- “Blue In Green (Sky And Sea),” Kendall Moore, arranger (Roxana Amed)
- “Tierra Mestiza,” César Orozco, arranger (America Viva Band)
- “Adiós Nonino,” Jorge Calandrelli, arranger (Jorge Calandrelli)
- “Um Beijo,” Vince Mendoza, arranger (Melody Gardot)
- “Ojalá Que Llueva Café (Versión Privé),” Juan Luis Guerra, arranger (Juan Luis Guerra)
Best Recording Package
- “Colegas,” Ana Gonzalez, art director (Gilberto Santa Rosa)
- “Lo Que Me Dé La Gana,” Boa Mistura, art directors (Dani Martín)
- “Madrid Nuclear,” Emilio Lorente, art director (Leiva)
- “Puta,” Emilio Lorente, art director (Zahara)
- “Tragas O Escupes,” Marc Donés, art director (Jarabe De Palo)
Best Engineered Album
- “Bpm,” Nelson Carvalho, engineer; Leo Aldrey and Rafael Giner, mixers; Tiago De Sousa, mastering engineer (Salvador Sobral)
- “Bruma: Celebrating Milton Nascimento,” Roger Freret, engineer; Claudio Spiewak, mixer; André Dias, mastering engineer (Antonio Adolfo)
- “El Madrileño,” Orlando Aispuro Meneses, Daniel Alanís, Alizzz, Rafa Arcaute, Josdán Luis Cohimbra Acosta, Miguel De La Vega, Máximo Espinosa Rosell, Alex Ferrer, Luis Garcié, Billy Garedella, Patrick Liotard, Ed Maverick, Beto Mendonça, Jaime Navarro, Alberto Pérez, Nathan Phillips, Harto Rodríguez, Jason Staniulis and Federico Vindver, engineers; Delbert Bowers, Alex Ferrer, Jaycen Joshua, Nineteen85, Lewis Pickett, Alex Psaroudakis and Raül Refree, mixers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (C. Tangana)
- “Iceberg,” Mauro Araújo, Tó Brandileone, Kassin, Luciano Scalercio and Alê Siqueira, engineers; Kassin and Arthur Luna, mixers; Carlos de Freitas, mastering engineer (Priscila Tossan)
- “Un Canto Por México, Vol. II,” Pepe Aguilar, Rodrigo Cuevas, José Luis Fernández, Camilo Froideval, Edson R. Heredia, Manu Jalil, Rubén López Arista, Nacho Molino, David Montuy, Lucas Nunes, Alan Ortiz Grande and Alan Saucedo, engineers; Rubén López Arista, mixer; Michael Fuller, mastering engineer (Natalia Lafourcade)
Producer of the Year
- Alizzz
- Edgar Barrera
- Marcos Sánchez
- Bizarrap
- Dan Warner
Best Short Form Music Video
- “Un Amor Eterno,” Marc Anthony
- “Reza Forte,” BaianaSystem featuring BNegão
- “Mi Huella,” Fuel Fandango featuring Maria Jose Llergo
- “Visceral,” Fran, Carlos Do Complexo & Bibi Caetano
- “De Una Vez,” Selena Gomez
Best Long Form Music Video
- “Un Segundo MTV Unplugged,” Café Tacvba
- “Mulher,” Carolina Deslandes
- “Entre Mar Y Palmeras,” Juan Luis Guerra
- “Origen (Documental),” Juanes
- “Quien Me Tañe Escucha Mis Voces (Documental),” Gastón Lafourcade
