There’s a special collaboration happening off stage at the 2021 Latin Grammys: Details

Stars will be descending on Sin City this week for the 22nd annual Latin Grammy Awards. Nominees and performers are set to hit the stage at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena, but off stage, there is a special collaboration taking place between the award show’s official wine sponsor, Frontera Wines, and Mexican American﻿ abstract artist Edgar Medina. The Chilean wine brand has partnered with the ﻿Houston-based painter to create a new original painting, titled “Rhythms of Imagination.”

©Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy



Frontera Wines has teamed up with an abstract artist to create an original artwork leading up to the 2021 Latin Grammys

Wayland Boyd, senior brand manager for Frontera in the US, noted that the “connection between wine, music and the arts is core to our brand’s DNA,” adding, “Championing the fantastic community at the center of our consumer engagement is a natural expansion of our partnerships within this space.”

Leading up to the 2021 Latin Grammys, Edgar will be weaving in pieces of canvas created by presenters and nominees in the official backstage talent gift lounge. The final piece will be auctioned off on the online auction site CharityBuzz later this month (Nov. 30) with proceeds supporting the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation, which “furthers international awareness and appreciation of the significant contributions of Latin music and its makers to the world‘s culture.”

“We are pleased to toast to Frontera — together, our mutual admiration for the arts will be amplified and echoed throughout the world among art enthusiasts and music lovers alike, who want to make a difference!” Tanya Ramos Puig, president of the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation, said.

“Bidding on Edgar Medina’s 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards inspired, one-of-a kind, art piece is a statement and declaration to our theme ‘Rediscover Life Through Music,’” Tanya added. “The proceeds will make an impact in the life of a future artist by not only providing access to education but preserving Latin music’s cultural heritage.”

Watch the Latin Grammys, hosted by Ana Brenda Contreras, Carlos Rivera and Roselyn Sánchez, on Univision Nov. 18 ﻿at 8 p.m. ET