Meet the 3 presenters of the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards: Roselyn Sánchez, Ana Brenda Contreras and Carlos Rivera!

Little by little things are returning to normal and after the pause forced by the pandemic, the 2021 Latin Grammys returns to celebrate the best of Latin music in its 22nd annual installment. It will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena, in Las Vegas, on Thursday, November 18 on Univision.
Due to the pandemic, all of the appropriate health security protocols and logistics have been prepared and combined with an impeccable production under the command of three great personalities, Roselyn Sánchez, Ana Brenda Contreras, and Carlos Rivera, it is bound to be an incredible evening. These three incredible artists have the honor of presenting the broadcast to a live audience, something that has not been done since before the pandemic.
HOLA! USA is the first media outlet to present these great talents who will be at the forefront of this tremendous event. We spoke with them exclusively and they shared their insights on the upcoming star-studded evening.
This is the fifth time that actress, host, and producer Roselyn Sánchez she resumes this role. Last year she had to cancel her presentation due to a foot injury, and Carlos Rivera was forced to step aside as host last year because one of his team members tested positive for coronavirus. For this reason, this is a very special occasion for the Mexican singer to be in charge of the so-called “Most Important Night of Latin Music.” Ana Brenda Contreras feels very grateful and honored that The Academy has trusted her for the second time in a row.
Since last year, The Latin Academy has expanded its categories to recognize the different genres of urban music.
Manuel Abud – Executive Director of The Latin Recording Academy – also spoke to us about the importance of recognizing new musical generations in order to ensure that they have a voice and vote today.
Roselyn Sánchez - Presenta los Grammys por quinta vez
“In Puerto Rico, we are born dancing. Music is a big part of our essence and culture. I‘ve danced since I was little. I’m passionate about it! Our music, Latin music, is appreciated, sung, and danced in all corners of the world. Our great artists have proudly brought our language and rhythms to all types of markets. We are influential.” [Sánchez]
It means so much, you can‘t even imagine. Last year I could not be present to host the event due to a fall in which I fractured my metatarsal. I was so sad because I really am passionate about hosting these very important awards. I mentioned to my manager for the Latin market, Joe Bonilla, that I had such a great desire to be invited again to host the Latin Grammys. What a blessing and what happiness when he tells me to hold November 18th. I answered him: “Joe… for the Latin Grammys?” He answered: Yes! I jumped with excitement.
The logistics are always the same. Start training, a clean diet, lots of fittings, talk with my team about the looks we want, balance the travel schedule, etc.
Study [the] script, study script, study script! Be well acquainted with the material. And five minutes before they mention my name and go on stage tell me: “God with me and me with Him.”
Alejandro Sanz, Ricky Martin, Pepe Aguilar, Marc Anthony, Rosalia, Anitta, Gloria Estefan, Olga Tañón, Gilberto Santa Rosa, El Gran Combo.
In Puerto Rico, we are born dancing. Music is a big part of our essence and culture. I‘ve danced since I was little. I’m passionate about it! Our music, Latin music, is appreciated, sung, and danced in all corners of the world. Our great artists have proudly brought our language and rhythms to all types of markets. We are influential.
Corazón Partio, Es Mentiroso, Te Sigo Esperando.
The tribute to Rubén Blades. One of the most influential, talented, loved, and respected mainstays and artists. A first-rate singer-songwriter, who delights us with important messages in each of his lyrics
The second season of Fantasy Island on Fox. The Spanish series “Armas De Mujer”, from NBC / Universal / Peacock that premieres in 2022. I’m directing my first feature film “Diario, Mujer Y Café” in Puerto Rico. Film to produce and star with my husband for Netflix. And of course our Podcast “He Said Ella Said”, for iHeart Radio.
Ana Brenda Contreras
“I am very very grateful to the Academy and honored that they have chosen me again but I am also very excited because last year with the whole situation it was like taking the bull by the horns. And without an audience, it was very strange so I think it will return to normal and the experience will be very cool.” [ Contreras]
I am very very grateful to the Academy and honored that they have chosen me again but I am also very excited because last year with the whole situation it was like taking the bull by the horns. And without an audience, it was very strange so I think it will return to normal and the experience will be very cool.
I think it is a dream for anyone in the middle, actress, host, to be part of one of the most important ceremonies for Latinos in the United States and I am very happy to be here for the second year in a row. I am very excited and also I think I am going to have a lot of fun.
My musical tastes are super varied. The truth is that they are very eclectic. As a good norteña, I like the regional Mexican, the band, the ranchero; but, I also have a very bohemian part, even a bit alternative and romantic.
Yes, I understand that there will be a reduced audience, and little by little we have to find a way to return to normality and to integrate ourselves into what we are experiencing. I think it is also part of lifting everyone‘s spirits. It is an important date, an event that many people enjoy and I am very happy to be able to do that as a driver with the feeling of the people there and feel the vibe and the pressure!
“Todo aquello que me diste”, de Alejandro Sanz, “Me maten” , de tangana , “Chiquitita”, de Abba y “La llamada”, de Selena.
Me encantaría con Cristian Nodal, algo así de balada romántica con norteño y Alejandro Sanz también me encantaría.
Terminé este año una serie que yo creo que se estrenará a principios del próximo año, tengo por el momento muchos proyectos en el terreno empresarial, estoy a full con mi shampoo y el lanzamiento en más de 100 tiendas en todo Estados Unidos; entonces, estoy muy metida en eso. Valorando proyectos para el próximo año que espero muy pronto contarles.
Carlos Rivera - Regresa con como presentador de los Grammys
“La música ha cambiado muchísimo, claramente los géneros se han ido fusionando; cada uno de los representantes (de esos géneros) han hecho que la música cruce fronteras y se hagan mas mundiales.” [Rivera]
Afortunadamente a mí no me dio COVID ni esa vez ni nunca y no me ha dado. Por la seguridad de mis compañeros lo ideal era que no fuera; sabíamos que la responsabilidad es lo más importante y así fue que decidimos, junto con la producción, el no asistir. En esta ocasión para mí es super importante el poder nuevamente ser parte de este gran evento; es algo que nos debemos, y es el poder regresar a la conducción de Latin Grammy; como saben esta sería mi segunda vez. La primera vez fue en el 2018, si no me equivoco, junto a Ana de la Reguera. En esta ocasión estoy feliz de poder compartir con Roselyn Sánchez (que la vez pasada tampoco pudo ser parte porque se lastimó un pie) y compartir junto a la querida Ana Brenda Contreras. Esperamos que esta vez no haya ningún contratiempo y estemos allí todos juntos para esta importante presentación.
Se vienen muchas sorpresas, como ustedes saben lo que más me emociona a mí de un escenario es cantar sobre cualquier otra cosa… así que espero poder compartir con ustedes muy pronto cualquier noticia.
Pues, realmente casi todas mis apariciones en un escenario no pueden ser sin que antes me persigne y le pida a Dios que todo salga bien; y dedicar todo lo que hago a Dios; ese es mi mayor amuleto de la suerte.
Justo acabo de hacer un álbum/proyecto llamado “Leyendas”, donde hice homenaje a todos esos grandes ídolos que marcaron el mundo de la música y los cuales yo conocí (su música) desde que era niño. Ellos sin saberlo han sido mis maestros y me han enseñado tanto por medio de su manera de hacer las cosas. Entre ellos Jose Luis Perales, Juan Gabriel, Armando Manzanero, Camilo Sesto, Roberto Carlos, Raphael, El Puma y tantos y tantos que hoy les agradezco el haber cantado conmigo y que me hayan ayudado a cerrar ese círculo, ya que eran los artistas que escuchaba de niño… y el tener la oportunidad de cantar ahora con ellos, ¡imagínate!
La música ha cambiado muchísimo, claramente los géneros se han ido fusionando; cada uno de los representantes (de esos géneros) han hecho que la música cruce fronteras y se hagan mas mundiales. En este momento sabemos que la música en español es la que lidera las listas del mundo y eso para todos debe de ser un gran orgullo. Creo que también es una gran oportunidad para que la música es español siga ocupando estas grandes posiciones en los streamings, en la radio, etc. También es un gran logro para todos los demás que hacemos otro tipo de música, como se hacía muchos años atrás, en donde una canción con una buena letra, también logre llegar al mundo entero.
¡Uf! un poco complicado elegir entre un universo de música y canciones pero creo que si tuviera que elegir, en este momento, me iría con canciones positivas que te llenen de alegría: “Vivir mi vida”, de Marc Anthony, “Conga”, Gloria Estefan y “Mi gran noche”, de Raphael.
Acabo de lanzar mi nuevo single al lado de Reik, “Cuantas Veces”, una canción que apuesta nuevamente a las baladas y afortunadamente la gente la recibido muy bien. Hace tiempo no lanzaba una balada así y me alegra que este llegando a tantos corazones. Seguimos ademas con más sorpresas ya que seguiremos trabajando en el álbum “Leyendas” y para Navidad ojalá podamos compartir muchas más sorpresas con ustedes.
Manuel Adub, Director Ejecutivo de La Academia Latina de la Grabación
Nosotros nos esforzamos todos los días en mantener el Latin Grammy como el máximo estándar de excelencia en la música latina, y es a final de cuentas, un reconocimiento único entre colegas. [Adub]
Evidentemente nos enfrentamos a una situación sin precedente. Desafortunadamente es innegable la presencia del COVID en toda la planeación de los festejos alrededor de los Latin Grammy’s. Tradicionalmente tenemos un gran número de eventos y celebraciones a lo largo de la semana que comienzan el lunes y culminan el jueves con la gala. En esta ocasión estamos limitando los eventos presenciales a los cuatro principales: la presentación de los Premios Especiales, la Gala de la Persona del Año, donde homenajearemos a Rubén Blades, y por supuesto la 22.a Entrega Anual del Latin Grammy.
El alma de nuestra organización es nuestra membresía, y nuestro reto principal es que esa membresía sea representativa de la comunidad a la que servimos; es decir, a los creadores de música latina alrededor del mundo. Estamos muy enfocados en el reclutamiento de las nuevas generaciones de creadores y además buscamos que se incluyan todos los géneros musicales para asegurarnos que tienen voz y voto. Un ejemplo específico es la inclusión de dos categorías adicionales en el campo Urbano. El proceso es perfectible, pero creo que vamos en el camino correcto.
No hay estándares universales, ya que cada género musical ha ido evolucionando de forma diferente y ajustándose a distintas reglas. El éxito de La Academia Latina está en adaptarse a los nuevos tiempos, siempre abiertos a propuestas musicales innovadoras y diferentes.
Nosotros nos esforzamos todos los días en mantener el Latin Grammy como el máximo estándar de excelencia en la música latina, y es a final de cuentas, un reconocimiento único entre colegas. Recordemos que son los miembros de La Academia Latina los que con su voto otorgan el Latin Grammy. Es por ello que creo que este reconocimiento sigue siendo muy importante para los artistas.