Meet the 3 presenters of the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards: Roselyn Sánchez, Ana Brenda Contreras and Carlos Rivera!

Little by little things are returning to normal and after the pause forced by the pandemic, the 2021 Latin Grammys returns to celebrate the best of Latin music in its 22nd annual installment. It will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena, in Las Vegas, on Thursday, November 18 on Univision.

Due to the pandemic, all of the appropriate health security protocols and logistics have been prepared and combined with an impeccable production under the command of three great personalities, Roselyn Sánchez, Ana Brenda Contreras, and Carlos Rivera, it is bound to be an incredible evening. These three incredible artists have the honor of presenting the broadcast to a live audience, something that has not been done since before the pandemic.

HOLA! USA is the first media outlet to present these great talents who will be at the forefront of this tremendous event. We spoke with them exclusively and they shared their insights on the upcoming star-studded evening.

This is the fifth time that actress, host, and producer Roselyn Sánchez she resumes this role. Last year she had to cancel her presentation due to a foot injury, and Carlos Rivera was forced to step aside as host last year because one of his team members tested positive for coronavirus. For this reason, this is a very special occasion for the Mexican singer to be in charge of the so-called “Most Important Night of Latin Music.” Ana Brenda Contreras feels very grateful and honored that The Academy has trusted her for the second time in a row.

Since last year, The Latin Academy has expanded its categories to recognize the different genres of urban music.

Manuel Abud – Executive Director of The Latin Recording Academy – also spoke to us about the importance of recognizing new musical generations in order to ensure that they have a voice and vote today.

Roselyn Sánchez - Presenta los Grammys por quinta vez

“In Puerto Rico, we are born dancing. Music is a big part of our essence and culture. I‘ve danced since I was little. I’m passionate about it! Our music, Latin music, is appreciated, sung, and danced in all corners of the world. Our great artists have proudly brought our language and rhythms to all types of markets. We are influential.” [Sánchez]