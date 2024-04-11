Chris Hemsworth returns to the Aboriginal community he grew up in; ‘Some of my happiest memories’

Chris Hemsworth had a trip with his family that he’ll remember forever. In a new Instagram post, Hemsworth shared some photos of his visit to Australia’s Northern Territory, a land where he grew up in, that hosts some of his fondest memories.

The photos show Hemsworth and his father, Craig, looking joyful and surrounded by the people of Gulin Gulin, a small town in Australia where Hemsworth grew up in. Hemsworth took the time to meet children and young fans, who carried Thor hammers and t-shirts, while also receiving some gifts, including a drawing that read “Welcome home.” The drawing featured some doodles, including one of Thor flying and calling on his power of thunder.

Hemsworth also shared a photograph of when he was a boy, showing him surrounded by children of Gulin Gulin. “When I was younger my family and I lived in a remote community in the Northern Territory. Some of my earliest and happiest memories are from that time,” wrote Hemsworth in the caption. “Now, 35 years later I’ve been lucky enough to take a trip back there. I couldn’t be more grateful to the people of Gulin Gulin for welcoming us with such warmth and kindness. Much love and appreciation.”

Anya Taylor Joy, George Miller, and Chris Hemsworth at CinemaCon

Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy at CinemaCon

This week, Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy attended CinemaCon in Las Vegas to promote their new film, “Furiosa.” Hemsworth shared photos of himself, Taylor-Joy, and their director, George Miller, as they discussed the film with the audience and showed a preview of it.

“Great day in Vegas at CinemaCon, the largest and most important gathering of movie theater owners from around the world! We were able to show an extended sneak peak of Furiosa and the response was amazing, thank you to all who were in attendance!” he captioned the post.

“Furiosa” premieres this May 24.