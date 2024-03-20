Chris Hemsworth shows off his Spanish with Anya Taylor-Joy for ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will hit theaters on May 24, and fans can’t wait to see what’s next for the franchise. Starring Chris Hemsworth as “Dr Dementus” and Anya Taylor-Joy, as “Imperator Furiosa,” the action film is sure to take us on a ride. On Tuesday, an epic promotional clip of Hemsworth and Taylor-Joy presenting the new trailer in Spanish has hit X, formerly known as Twitter.



anya taylor-joy and chris hemsworth presenting the new trailer for furiosa in spanish pic.twitter.com/4tsNUpBDB7 — best of anya taylor-joy (@anyafolders) March 19, 2024

Hemsworth’s Spanish wasn’t that bad in the clip, and it’s clear he’s been practicing with his Spanish wife, Elsa Pataky. Of course, it didn’t compare to Taylor-Joy, who was raised in Argentina. “I’ve got this one,” she hilariously told the Thor star.

With a $230 million budget, Warner Bro film by George Miller tells the story of young Furiosa (Taylor-Joy), who was captured from the Green Place of Many by a powerful biker horde led by Dementus (Hemsworth) . When they come across Citadel, ruled by Immortan Joe, the two tyrants fight for dominance with Furiosa on a relentless struggle to return home.



The trailer looks epic as Taylor-Joy’s voice provides the narrative “My childhood, my mother, I want them back,” she says passionately. We see Hemsworth transform with a prosthetic nose as Taylor-Joy’s character shows her strength as she seeks vengeance.

Notably, we see Taylor-Joy’s character take a blade to her hair, chop off pieces, and get close to bald. It’s a reference and call back to Charlize Theron’s look as Furiosa for “Fury Road.”

In taking the role over from Theron, she told Empire magazine, “I feel very lucky that, from the second I read the script, I just knew this person. I felt so fiercely protective over Furiosa and fiercely protective of her interests.“

Directed by Miller, the film also stars Tom Hardy, Quaden Bayles, Nicholas Hoult, Nathan Jones, Tom Burke, and more.