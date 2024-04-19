Chris Hemsworth goes on a ‘bestie’ getaway with his daughter

Chris Hemsworth and his daughter India Rose spent some quality time together. Hemsworth shared photos and videos of himself and his daughter enjoying a special moment, with the two swimming in the river and enjoying some fishing.

The post was shared on Instagram and showed Hemsworth and India having a great time. Photos show India fishing, swimming in the lake in a wet suit, and a beautiful natural landscape. In the case of Hemsworth, he’s seen swimming in the lake with his shirt off, and camping with India, who looks cozy in a padded jacket. He closed out the post iwth a couple of videos showing a beautiful landscape made out of the river, mountains, and the sounds of animals and crickets.

“Nothing better than a little getaway with one of my besties,” he captioned the post, adding a heart emoji.

Hemsworth’s emotional trip

Earlier this month, Hemsworth went on an emotional trip with his father, Craig. The two shared photos of a visit to the people of the Gulin Gulin, a community located in Northern Australia where Hemsworth and his father spend some time in back when he was a child. Photos showed the community welcoming Hemsworth, with children sharing drawings of him as Thor while asking for photos and autographs.

“When I was younger my family and I lived in a remote community in the Northern Territory. Some of my earliest and happiest memories are from that time. Now, 35 years later I’ve been lucky enough to take a trip back there,” he wrote in the caption. “I couldn’t be more grateful to the people of Gulin Gulin for welcoming us with such warmth and kindness. Much love and appreciation.”