Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth offer a glimpse into ‘Furiosa’

Before Furiosa revs her engine and races onto the big screen, Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth sneak peek into the eagerly anticipated prequel, “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.” Set to hit theaters on May 24, this cinematic journey back into the Wasteland was unveiled at CinemaCon 2024 in Las Vegas on April 9, where stars Taylor-Joy, Hemsworth, and renowned director George Miller shared details, exclusive footage, and never-before-seen photos with the audience.

Miller, the visionary behind the Mad Max franchise, teased fiery glimpses of the post-apocalyptic landscape. Divided into three distinct acts—“Her Odyssey Begins,” “A Warrior Awakens,” and “Ride Into Vengeance”—the film promises to delve deep into the origins of Imperator Furiosa, a role inherited by Taylor-Joy from the incomparable Charlize Theron.

©GettyImages



Australian director George Miller (L) speaks about his new movie “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” next to actors Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth during Warner Bros Pictures “The Big Picture” special presentation featuring footage from its upcoming slate, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 9, 2024.

Miller and co-writer Nico Lathouris have meticulously crafted an all-new, standalone action-adventure that will uncover the untold story of one of cinema’s most iconic characters.

Speaking at CinemaCon, Miller emphasized the exhaustive preparation that went into crafting Furiosa’s narrative. “In order to tell the story in ‘Mad Max: Fury Road,’ we had to know everything that happened beforehand,” he explained. “That story was told over three days. ‘Furiosa’ happens over about 16 to 18 years… We had to know where every vehicle, every prop, every character, every gesture, every utterance came from.”

For Taylor-Joy, stepping into the role of Furiosa was both a challenge and an honor. Expressing her admiration for Charlize Theron’s portrayal, she shared her excitement about bringing a new dimension to the character. “This is the story of one woman’s relentless commitment to hope,” she remarked, praising Miller’s meticulous attention to detail. “I cannot wait to see this world realized on a really big screen.”

Hemsworth, too, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to join Miller’s cinematic universe. As an Australian who grew up watching the Mad Max films, the chance to collaborate with Miller was a dream come true. “George Miller was this godlike figure in not just the film world, but in my household,” he recalled fondly.

With its May 24 release date looming, anticipation for “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” continues to mount. As fans eagerly await the opportunity to embark on this new adventure, the glimpses of Taylor-Joy, Hemsworth, and Miller offer a taste of the epic journey that awaits.