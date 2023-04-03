Chris Hemsworth appears to be taking it slow with his acting career

Chris Hemsworth is reorganizing his priorities. The Marvel actor appears to be taking an acting break prompted by learning that he has higher odds of experiencing Alzheimer’s Disease when compared to the general population.

According to Page Six, Hollywood insiders claim Hemsworth’s schedule is pretty cleared up. While he hwas some projects in development, including another “Avengers” movie and a Hulk Hogan biopic, Hemsworth hasn’t taken up any other projects ever since he learned of his risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. “He doesn’t plan to take on many roles,” said the source.

Hemsworth learned of his health risk while shooting the series “Limitless,” a documentary that tested his body and mind in all sorts of situations. The discovery resulted in him deciding to take a step back from acting, prioritizing other aspects of his life. Hemsworth is “eight to 10 times more likely” than other people to develop Alzheimer’s. He said upon learning this fact, the knowledge “triggered something in me to want to take some time off,” he told Vanity Fair.

Hemsworth made it clear that his priority lies with his family. “I’ve been completing the things I was already contracted to do,” he said. When speaking of his plans, he said he would “go home” and “have a good chunk of time off and just simplify. Be with the kids, be with my wife.”

Hemsworth’s recent Instagram photos show him sticking to his word, spending lots of time with his wife Elsa Pataky and their children, India, Tristan and Sasha. The family have taken various trips over the past couple of months, including Courchevel and Bali.