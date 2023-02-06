Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth have an adventure-filled ski trip

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth spent some days in the snow with their family and closest friends. The couple shared photos of their stay in Courchevel, France, one of the world’s most luxurious ski areas and getaways.

The photos show Pataky and her family having an incredible time in the snow, doing things like snowboarding, taking photos in some of the location’s most beautiful sights, and more. Pataky shared some photos of her children, India Rose, Tristan and Sasha, pulling off some cool ski and snowboarding stunts, showing how much the three kids resemble their athletic parents. She also included a group photo that showed the whole party, and a picture of herself and her daughter petting some of the sled dogs that they were with. “Family, friends and snow! Such an amazing holidays!! thanks to @mannyxperienceofficial and his team for taking care of us we had the best time,” she captioned the post.

Before their trip to France, the Hemsworth-Patakys enjoyed a trip to Africa, where Pataky shared a video of their family enjoying Kenya. The clip showed her and her children enjoying nature and riding atop horses, with Pataky showing off her horseriding skills and beating everyone out on a race. It also showed her swimming in a lake and spending some time alongside wild animals like giraffes and zebras. “It was like a dream riding around Kenya with my loved ones,” she captioned the post.

Pataky and Hemsworth have kicked off the year with a lot of adventure and family time. Their trips come in the wake of Hemsworth’s announcement that he would be taking a break from acting following the discovery that he’s much more likely than the general population to develop Alzheimer’s in the future.

“Most of us, we like to avoid speaking about death in the hope that we’ll somehow avoid it. We all have this belief that we’ll figure it out. Then to all of a sudden be told some big indicators are actually pointing to this as the route which is going to happen, the reality of it sinks in.” he said to Vanity Fair. Hemsworth’s discovery was made while he was shooting the series “Limitless with Chris Hemsworth” which follows the actor as he takes on new challenges that push his body to its limits in hopes of uncovering its full potential.