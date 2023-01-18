Celebrity news

Elsa Pataky & Zara Tindall’s unexpected friendship

Pataky and Tindall are both equestrians and make the time to visit eachother in their countries.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Elsa Pataky and Zara Tindall have fostered a friendship that remains strong despite the fact that they live in separate continents. Pataky, who lives in Australia, and Tindall, who’s based in Britain, were spotted earlier this month at Magic Millions Carnival, an equestrian festival hosted in Queensland, Australia.

RELATED:

Elsa Pataky looks stunning in a bikini over Christmas holiday

Elsa Pataky looks stunning at an elegant horse show

Elsa Pataky and Zara Tindall©GrosbyGroup
Elsa Pataky and Zara Tindall wearing matching outfits

Last year, the pair was spotted in the United Kingdom, attending an equestrian festival. This month, in Magic Millions, the two were spotted alongside Mike Tindall,Chris Hemsworth, and Elsa and Chris’s daughter, India Rose. Both Zara and Elsa wore blue dresses and hugged as they greeted eachother. Their husbands were in the background and are also rumored to be close friends.

Zara Tindall is a British equestrian and Olympian. Aside from her impressive list of achievements, she’s also the granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II and is 20th in the line of the throne’s succession.

Elsa Pataky and her daughter India©GrosbyGroup
Elsa and her daughter.

The Magic Millions Carnival is one of the biggest equestrian festivals in the world. This year, Elsa Pataky looked stunning, wearing different outfits and spending some time with her daughter India, who appears to be growing more and more involved with horses and the sport of horseback riding.

Pataky has previously shared posts of herself and her daughter going on rides together, with the two riding by the beach and surrounded by nature.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more