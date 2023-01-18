Elsa Pataky & Zara Tindall’s unexpected friendship

Elsa Pataky and Zara Tindall have fostered a friendship that remains strong despite the fact that they live in separate continents. Pataky, who lives in Australia, and Tindall, who’s based in Britain, were spotted earlier this month at Magic Millions Carnival, an equestrian festival hosted in Queensland, Australia.

©GrosbyGroup



Elsa Pataky and Zara Tindall wearing matching outfits

Last year, the pair was spotted in the United Kingdom, attending an equestrian festival. This month, in Magic Millions, the two were spotted alongside Mike Tindall,Chris Hemsworth, and Elsa and Chris’s daughter, India Rose. Both Zara and Elsa wore blue dresses and hugged as they greeted eachother. Their husbands were in the background and are also rumored to be close friends.

Zara Tindall is a British equestrian and Olympian. Aside from her impressive list of achievements, she’s also the granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II and is 20th in the line of the throne’s succession.

©GrosbyGroup



Elsa and her daughter.

The Magic Millions Carnival is one of the biggest equestrian festivals in the world. This year, Elsa Pataky looked stunning, wearing different outfits and spending some time with her daughter India, who appears to be growing more and more involved with horses and the sport of horseback riding.