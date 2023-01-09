Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Elsa Pataky wore two stunning looks at this year’s Magic Million event. The actress was photographed enjoying herself in a blue dress and later on in a yellow one, accompanied by her husband Chris Hemsworth, and her daughter India Rose.
This marks one of Pataky’s first public sightings in Australia following her family holiday in Fiji.
